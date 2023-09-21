TPWD Sets Public Meetings to Gather Input on Spotted Seatrout Management

AUSTIN— The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is seeking public input on spotted seatrout harvest regulations, including bag and size limits along the entirety of the Texas coast.

Following the February 2021 freeze event, which impacted tens of thousands of spotted seatrout, emergency and temporary reduced harvest regulations were put into place in several bay systems with the goal of accelerating recovery of the popular game fish. The temporary regulations expired on Aug. 31, and former statewide bag and size limits were reinstated.

TPWD Coastal Fisheries staff will host several public scoping meetings on the coast to gather input from stakeholders and constituents concerning spotted seatrout management options.

The public is encouraged to attend and provide comment at the following public meetings:

Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Bauer Community Center, 2300 Texas Highway 35, Port Lavaca, TX, 77979

Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Saltwater Pavilion at Rockport Beach Park, 210 Seabreeze Dr., Rockport, TX, 78382

Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Natural Resources Building, 6300 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, TX, 78412

Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center, 309 Railroad St., Port Isabel, TX, 78578

Thursday, Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Bob Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center, Port Arthur, TX, 77642

Thursday, Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., Galveston, TX, 77550

For more information, call or email the TPWD Coastal Fisheries Division at 512-389-8575 or cfish@tpwd.texas.gov