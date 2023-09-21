Theatre Southwest Presents A Doll’s House 2 by Lucas Hnath

Smart, funny and utterly engrossing. It has been fifteen years since Nora Helmer slammed the door on her stifling domestic life, when a knock comes at the same door. It is Nora, and she has returned with an urgent request. What will her sudden return mean to those she left behind? This probing and bold play is both a continuation of Ibsen’s complex exploration of traditional gender roles, as well as a sharp contemporary take on the struggles inherent in all human relationships across time.

Details:

Directed by Leslie Barrera

CAST:

Nora – Brit Garcia

Torvald – Brian Heaton

Anne Marie – Helen Warwick

Emmy – Trinity Dunn

Performances run from September 15 – 30. Showtimes are Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sunday matinees (Sept 17 & 24) at 3 pm.

Performances will be held at Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest. Tickets range from $20-$22 and can be purchased through www.tswhouston.com/tickets.

Since its founding in 1957, Theatre Southwest has delivered quality theatre to the Greater Houston community. For more information about upcoming shows, contact Theatre Southwest at 713-661-9505, visit www.tswhouston.com or follow Theatre Southwest on social media: www.facebook.com/TheatreSouthwest and Instagram @tswhouston.