The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency Hosts “Doc Talk” on Living to the Fullest:

Maximizing Sleep and its Benefits

Thursday, September 28, 2023

HOUSTON (September 21, 2023) – The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, will present a hybrid “Doc Talk” presentation on “Living to the Fullest: Maximizing Sleep and its Benefits” with Melanie Baxter, Senior Director of Investment & Wellness at alliantgroup, on Thursday, September 28, 2023, from noon to 1 p.m., both online and at the offices of alliantgroup, 3009 Post Oak Blvd, Ste. 2000, Houston 77056. The presentation and lunch are open to the public at no cost.

In order to live our best lives, a focus on physical wellness is key. We know nutrition and movement are important, but what about rest? Rest, recovery, and sleep are often overlooked. Join Houston’s sleep experts as we discuss ways to improve our sleep quality and live our best lives!

Doc Talk, one of the many free women’s outreach education programs offered, is series of conversations with medical professionals on cutting-edge and trending health topics. Moderated by Casey Curry, Doc Talk is funded in part by The John P. McGovern Foundation and sponsored by alliantgroup. Guests will have the option to join virtually or in-person at alliantgroup’s office, located at 3009 Post Oak Blvd, Ste. 2000, Houston, 77056.

For more than 44 years, The Women’s Fund has educated girls and women in the Houston area through classes, workshops, lectures, and publications that teach resiliency skills and relate those skills to current and future health risks. Dedicated to ensuring positive health outcomes for individuals and communities, The Women’s Fund serves close to 12,000 women and adolescent girls and distributes close to 10,000 publications each year at no cost.

For more information on The Women’s Fund visit www.thewomensfund.org and to register, visit Doc Talk – Living to the Fullest: Maximizing Sleep and Its Benefits – The Women’s Fund (thewomensfund.org).

For more information, visit www.thewomensfund.org, call 713-623-6543, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.