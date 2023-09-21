TABC announces 93% retailer compliance rate during back-to-school operations

AUSTIN — A statewide series of inspections by agents from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission found that 93% of retailers successfully prevented the sale of alcohol to minors during the busy back-to-school season.

The inspections, called “underage compliance operations” (UCOs) by TABC, are part of the agency’s regular efforts to ensure retailers are aware of Texas’ laws against selling alcohol to customers younger than 21. While TABC enforcement agents conduct UCOs on a weekly basis, the back-to-school operations represent a statewide effort to inspect alcohol retailers located near major colleges or universities.

In total, TABC agents visited 1,144 alcohol retailers throughout August and September, finding just 81 violations, or a 93% compliance rate.

“This data tells us that the vast majority of Texas alcohol retailers take their customers’ safety seriously and are already working to hold their employees accountable,” said Thomas Graham, TABC Executive Director. “These retailers understand that they are the first line of defense when it comes to preventing alcohol-related injury or death, and all of us at TABC are grateful for their continued dedication to maintaining safe communities.”

Businesses found selling alcohol to a minor could face a fine or a possible suspension of their license to sell alcohol. Employees who sell alcohol to a minor could face a class A misdemeanor charge punishable by a fine up to $4,000 and one year in jail.

