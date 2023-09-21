Sen. Cruz Introduces the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act to Protect Border Patrol Agents, Local Law Enforcement, and Border Communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today introduced the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act. This bill protects our brave men and women of law enforcement by criminalizing fleeing from agents or officers in a high-speed chase. This bill is named in honor of Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez, Jr., who died in the line of duty while pursuing a group of illegal aliens near Mission, Texas.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz stated, “One of the worst consequences of this border crisis is the threat to public safety. Traffickers are killing people by loading up a car or truck stacked with illegal immigrants and then engaging in high-speed chases with Border Patrol or local police. These high-speed chases often end in tragedy, with people being killed regularly after the traffickers crash and passengers are thrown across the highway. Equally tragic are those innocent Americans who are struck by an illegal alien fleeing police or Border Patrol. My bill is fittingly named in honor of Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez, Jr., who was killed in the line of duty on December 7, 2022, as he was pursuing a group of illegal aliens who were evading capture. My legislation will make traffickers think twice before engaging in a high-speed chase, since it includes serious jail time and prohibits anyone who runs from Border Patrol from ever obtaining legal status in the United States. My bill offers much-needed support to Border Patrol agents who are risking their lives daily serving an administration where the political leadership undermines them.”

Sen. John Cornyn said, “The crisis at our southern border is devastating Texas communities and overwhelming U.S. Border Patrol agents, who courageously put their lives on the line every day. This legislation will honor Agent Raul Gonzalez’s sacrifice, uphold the rule of law, and protect law enforcement officers, and I urge my colleagues to pass it without delay.”

Congressman Juan Ciscomani stated, “My district sees high-speed car chases coming through our communities every day, putting both the lives of Arizonans and Border Patrol agents in jeopardy. Officer Raul Gonzalez and too many others — including men and women in my own district — paid the ultimate price, and we cannot let their sacrifices be in vain. We must send a signal to any bad actors illegally coming through the southern border that their actions have dire consequences.”

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz said, “Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzales gave his life in pursuit of criminals on our southern border. This legislation honors the sacrifice of my district’s hero and stiffens penalties for individuals involved in a high-speed pursuit near our border. Cartels must know that crime doesn’t pay and the United States will hold responsible those who break our laws and hurt our citizens.”

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd stated, “We would like to thank Senator Ted Cruz for introducing the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act. Agent Gonzalez died in the line of duty last year and this legislation is both direly needed and a fitting tribute to his sacrifice. This legislation makes it a crime to flee from Border Patrol Agents and local law enforcement that often assist us in vehicle pursuits. The penalties range from up to two years for fleeing to life imprisonment if the pursuit results in a death. The bottom line is that we need to change the calculus for those who endanger all of us who live along the border when failing to yield to law enforcement. This legislation does just that and the National Border Patrol Council is pleased to support it.”

BACKGROUND:

Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) co-sponsored the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act. Congressman Juan Ciscomani (R-Ariz.-6) introduced the House version of the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act. Reps. Monica De La Cruz (R-Texas-15), Tony Gonzales (R-Texas-23), Byron Donalds (R-Fla.-19), Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.-28), and Clay Higgins (R-La.-03) cosponsored the House version of the bill.

The National Border Patrol Council, which represents the men and women of Border Patrol, has endorsed the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act.

On December 7, 2022, Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez, Jr. died in the line of duty after his ATV crashed while he pursued illegal aliens who were fleeing capture. Senator Cruz, Senator John Cornyn, and Congresswoman De La Cruz introduced legislation to honor Agent Gonzalez by naming a post office after him in McAllen, Texas. Agent Gonzalez honorably served his country for over a decade.

The Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act would permanently prohibit any illegal alien who runs from Border Patrol from ever receiving any legal immigration status in the United States. Additionally, any person who engages in a high-speed chase with Border Patrol, or law enforcement assisting Border Patrol, would face up to two years in prison. If someone is injured during the chase, the sentencing range would increase to 5 to 20 years. Finally, if death results from the chase, the defendant would face up to life in prison.

To ensure that the Biden administration enforces the law, the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act would require the Department of Justice to report to Congress about how often they are prosecuting illegal aliens for violating the proposed Act.

