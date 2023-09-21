MD Anderson expands breakthrough research campus with groundbreaking of innovative new facility

$668 million investment supports construction of inspiring, functional space to anchor institution’s research park

HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today broke ground on a 600,000-square-foot facility intended to anchor the institution’s expansive south campus research park. The building was purposefully built to enable collaborative science and impactful breakthrough discoveries that will accelerate efforts to end cancer.

A $668 million institutional investment will support the construction of MD Anderson’s South Campus Research Building 5 (SCRB5), a 7-story building designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects with state-of-the-art research facilities and inspiring public spaces to facilitate exceptional science. The facility, including a landscaped park conceived by Mikyoung Kim Design, is expected to be completed in the spring of 2026.

“The construction of our visionary new research building marks the beginning of our next chapter in Making Cancer History®,” said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. “With input from hundreds of MD Anderson teammates, we have carefully designed this building and our research campus to foster collaboration, to stimulate creativity and to fuel breakthroughs that will improve the lives of patients here and around the globe.”

Located at 1920 Old Spanish Trail, SCRB5 will bring together MD Anderson scientists and researchers into one dynamic space to collectively share and advance their work. The new facility, an extension of the Texas Medical Center’s (TMC’s) Helix Park, will serve as a hub for collaboration across MD Anderson as well as the entire TMC.

“This investment highlights our commitment to leading the world in cancer research, and I am proud to offer our talented researchers and future recruits the world’s finest facilities, environment, tools and technologies to support exceptional, high-impact science,” said Giulio Draetta, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer at MD Anderson. “Our research environment fosters a culture of collaboration, connectivity and data-based science only possible here, and this new research facility will further enhance new and exciting opportunities across our community.”

The institution’s unique research ecosystem is marked by seamless collaboration between scientists and clinicians, creating a virtuous cycle of breakthroughs. Discoveries from the lab fuel new efforts in the clinic, while insights from the clinic likewise inform research at the bench in real time.

Innovative in both design and function, SCRB5 will feature flexible research areas as well as expansive core facilities, all incorporating the latest technologies to enable groundbreaking research. The building will be home to a number of MD Anderson’s strategic research programs, including the James P. Allison Institute.

Public spaces will include a restaurant, a conference center and different lecture environments. Collaboration is woven into all areas of the building, with places for scheduled discussions and unplanned exchanges throughout.

“Our research campus will serve as a collaborative hub of premier cancer research around the world, gathering thousands of the top minds in the field into one block, all focused on a singular mission to end cancer,” said Philip Jones, Ph.D., vice president of Research Strategy and Operations at MD Anderson. “We’re pleased to witness the next step in our journey, and we look forward to the innovative ideas and groundbreaking discoveries that will come from this beautiful, dynamic space.”

Beyond the scientific facilities, the building also is designed to maximize sustainability and efficiency while optimizing the experience of those working within. The surrounding green spaces, connecting pathways, gathering spots and places for reflection and inspiration will set a new standard for other research institutions across the country.

As a leader in cancer research, MD Anderson is committed to supporting high-impact research across the spectrum of cancer science, including discovery, prevention, translational and clinical research. In the last fiscal year, MD Anderson invested $1.1 billion on research and had more projects funded by the National Cancer Institute than any other U.S. institution.

Understanding the importance of exceptional research as a driving force behind progress in its mission to end cancer, MD Anderson is proud to support World Cancer Research Day, Sept. 24., which calls for global efforts to promote cancer research in order to reduce the burden of this disease.

Read this press release in the MD Anderson Newsroom.