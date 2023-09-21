Is Scion tC Sports Coupe Worth Buying?

Introduction of Scion tC

The Scion tC, a compact sports car that was produced by the now-defunct Toyota’s Scion brand, aimed to create stylish yet budget-friendly vehicles for young drivers. Introducing the Scion tC into the market, they offered a sleek and sporty car with a unique panoramic sunroof and ample interior space. While the Scion tC boasts confident handling and controlled body movements, it falls short in comparison to its competitors in several aspects. Nonetheless, what sets the Scion tC apart is its customization feature, enabling buyers to personalize their cars with a variety of aftermarket accessories of their preference.

The History of Scion tC

In 2004, the Scion tC was introduced to the US market in response to changing market trends. The initial generation of this car spanned from 2004 to 2010 and was first unveiled as a 2005 model. In comparison to traditional cars, the Scion tC stood out for its affordability and style. The panoramic sunroof and sleek design were the major attention seekers in this vehicle.

The second generation of the Scion tC was launched in 2011 and remained in production until 2016. The noticeable changes were improved performance, enhanced infotainment capabilities, and a refreshed design, maintaining its reputation as a sporty car.

However, evolving market dynamics eventually led Toyota to discontinue the Scion brand. As a result, existing Scion models were integrated into the Toyota lineup, but production of the tC was halted after the 2016 model year.

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Throughout its production lifespan, the Scion tC was powered by a 2.4-liter Four-Cylinder engine with the capacity to generate 160 to 180 horsepower and was available with both manual and automatic transmissions. Buyers can pick according to their preferences. The 5-speed manual transmission appealed to those drivers who want greater control over the gear selection. At the same time, those seeking convenience could opt for a 4-speed or 6-speed automatic transmission. Regardless of the transmission choice, the car has an estimated 26 miles per gallon combined fuel efficiency.

One of the notable features of the Scion tC was its impressive handling due to a finely tuned suspension system. This allows a fun driving experience, even on winding and twisty roads. The front-wheel-drive system also played a significant role in providing stability and exceptional handling. The Scion tC could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 7.3 seconds, which is quite a good time for such a car.

Interior of Scion tC

The interior of Scion tC is quite spacious, offering ample headroom and legroom that gives a sporty ambiance. Even the rear seats are sufficiently spacious to comfortably accommodate adult passengers. The interior is made using soft materials or leather upholstery, providing a high level of comfort. Additionally, the presence of a thick, flat-bottom steering wheel equipped with audio controls adds to the overall convenience and functionality of the interior.

What sets the Scion tC apart is its standout feature, the panoramic sunroof. This sunroof is generously sized, extending over both the front and back seats. It creates a remarkable sense of openness within the cabin and allows ample natural sunlight to filter in, making it a delightful experience to drive, especially on sunny winter days.

Interior Color Options

Depending on the model year and trim level, the Scion tC has varying interior color options. Below are some common color choices you may find in Scion tC.

Gray – Gives a neutral and understated appearance

Black – Gives a classic and sporty look

Red – Gives a bold and vibrant look

Beige – Provides a lighter and open feel

Cargo and Space

The Scion tC offers a surprisingly generous cargo space of 14.7 cubic feet despite the compact exterior. In addition to its spacious cargo area, the Scion tC also offers numerous storage compartments throughout the cabin for added convenience. The rear seats are designed such that they fold down to a 60/40 split configuration so that you can put them down to expand the space to 34.5 cubic feet. This gives the owner the flexibility to expand the cargo space whenever needed.

These compartments include cup holders, a center console, door pockets, and various other convenient spaces to stow smaller items, helping to keep the interior organized and functional.

Navigating the Infotainment Technology in Scion tC

Upon starting the vehicle, the Scion tC activates its infotainment system, which features a seven-inch Pioneer home screen with a touch display. This infotainment system is shared with the Scion iM and offers a range of functionalities, including AM/FM/HD radio, Bluetooth connectivity, voice recognition, and integration with the Aha app. In addition to its functional features, you’ll also notice several aesthetic touches inside the cabin that enhance the overall interior appeal of the car.

Safety and Driver-Assistance Features

Again, the driver assistance and safety features in Scion vary greatly depending on the trim level and model year. However, there are some common features that you can find in almost all of the Scion tC models. Let’s shed light on a few of those:

The tire-pressure monitoring system alerts the driver during low tire pressure conditions. It leads to decreased handling and increased risk of blowouts.

alerts the driver during low tire pressure conditions. It leads to decreased handling and increased risk of blowouts. The Brake Assist feature increases brake force during emergency braking situations.

feature increases brake force during emergency braking situations. There’s a comprehensive airbag system in Scion tC that includes front, side, and side-curtain airbags. They work to provide safety and protection at the time of collision.

in Scion tC that includes front, side, and side-curtain airbags. They work to provide safety and protection at the time of collision. Another traction control feature, along with stability control, helps in preventing wheel spin during acceleration, especially in low-traction situations.

feature, along with stability control, helps in preventing wheel spin during acceleration, especially in low-traction situations. A backup rearview camera displays a live feed of the area behind the vehicle, which can be used during parking.

Scion tC’s Stand Among CompetitorsTop of Form

The Scion tC had a production run spanning from 2004 to 2016, carving out a unique niche in the compact sports coupe segment. Its standout feature was affordability, providing a budget-friendly option for individuals to enjoy the benefits of a sports car, making it an attractive choice for many.

Furthermore, the Scion tC’s appeal extended to its customization options, allowing drivers to tailor upgrades to their preferences. Additionally, it has a spacious interior and comfortable seats, complemented by a panoramic sunroof that fills the cabin with soothing sunlight during winter drives. These combined features made the Scion tC a compelling choice for buyers seeking an affordable and versatile option in the compact sports coupe market.

Pros

✓ Affordable vehicle with economic advantages

✓ Have a spacious and comfortable interior

✓ Provides a diverse selection of aftermarket add-ons for personalization

✓ Delivers respectable fuel efficiency

Cons

✘ Loud interior environment

✘ Subpar fuel efficiency compared to rivals

✘ Outdated infotainment system in initial models

Pricing

2016 Scion tC Price Manual transmission $20,180 Automatic transmission $21,330

The 2016 Scion tC – Evolution and Characteristics

The 2016 Scion tC represents the last model of this vehicle. Throughout its production run until its final model year, not many alterations were made to its engine and other features. However, significant modifications were noticeable in its aesthetics. For example, the 2016 version introduced a fresh front grille design and revamped headlights, giving a sportier and more contemporary look. Additionally, the latest model incorporated enhancements such as the inclusion of a rearview camera and a touchscreen audio system.

In the 2016 tC, the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine utilized in prior models was retained. Consequently, it maintained comparable power and performance levels to its predecessors. Nevertheless, it remained competitively priced, upholding its reputation for delivering cost-effective choices within the compact sports coupe category.

The 2016 tC comes equipped with a range of standard features, including folding side mirrors featuring LED turn indicators, 18-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, keyless entry, and a panoramic sunroof complete with dual manual sunshades. Inside the cabin, you’ll discover Bluetooth connectivity, voice controls, 60/40-split rear seatbacks that can be folded down, audio controls, a shift knob wrapped in leather, and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel.

Conclusion

The Scion tC gained popularity due to its exceptional combination of affordability and sporty attributes. It emerged as the top choice for individuals seeking an economical yet sporty car. Its roomy interior and panoramic sunroof contributed to its allure, setting it apart from competitors. The tC also provided an engaging driving experience, ensuring driver satisfaction on the road. Furthermore, it proved to be a dependable and long-lasting vehicle for its price point.

However, Scion was discontinued as a brand in 2016, which also caused the ceasing of tC production. Most Scion models, including the tC, are now integrated into the Toyota lineup.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is the most common issue with Scion tC?

Most Scion tC owners have reported excessive engine oil consumption, which is a concern for the long-term health of the car’s engine.

Q: Did Scion tC come with a warranty?

Yes, almost all Scion vehicles come with a warranty. However, it varies greatly with the model year and driving conditions.

Q: What kind of wheel-drive system does Scion tC have?

Scion tC comes with a front-wheel drive system that is available with a six-speed automatic or manual transmission.