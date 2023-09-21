Houston Chick-fil-A restaurants held a check presentation at Monday’s Astros game and the Katy-based nonprofit Hope Impacts received an $8K donation!

Chick-fil-A Houston donated $36,000 to nine local charities fighting hunger, combatting food insecurity, and supporting the community. This donation was matched by the Astros Foundation for a grand total of $72,000, which was evenly distributed to the charities below:

“We are humbled to support these local charities doing indispensable work, feeding and caring for the Houston community,” said Drew Ellis, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Houston Center and Chick-fil-A Sawyer Heights. “This donation was particularly special to us because Operators had the opportunity to nominate a charity in their area of the city. We’re so glad these funds will directly benefit our neighbors in need.”

I have linked photos of the check presentation here and have included additional details about the Houston Astros Bases Loaded campaign.