Your Prescription for a New Career: 6 Secrets to Becoming a Pharmacy Technician

Are you looking for a career change but want to stay within the health and medical field? If so, consider becoming a pharmacy technician. Pharmacy technicians work closely with pharmacists to prepare medications, provide customer service, and process payments. They play an integral role in the healthcare industry by helping ensure patient’s medications are of the highest quality and safe. This blog post will provide insight into this exciting job opportunity, including six secrets to becoming a certified pharmacy technician.

Gain Hands-On Experience

One effective approach to achieve this is by engaging in an externship program. By participating in an externship, you’ll have the invaluable opportunity to gain hands-on experience in a professional pharmacy setting, allowing you to apply your knowledge and skills in a real-world context. Moreover, you’ll be privileged to learn directly from experienced professionals who can provide guidance and mentorship, helping you further develop your expertise in the field.

Participating in an on-the-job training program is another effective method to acquire practical experience as a pharmacy technician. Many CVS pharm tech roles provide comprehensive on-the-job training, allowing you to grasp the fundamental aspects of pharmacy operations before embarking on your professional journey. These training programs typically span 4 to 12 weeks, providing ample time for you to delve into the intricacies of the field and develop a solid foundation for your career.

Take a Pharmacy Technician Certification Program

If you are considering a career as a pharmacy technician, it is essential to understand the necessary education and certification requirements. In most states, pharmacy technicians must have a high school diploma or equivalent and complete a formal training program. These courses typically cover medication dosages, pharmaceutical calculations, and drug interactions.

Once the training program is complete, pharmacy technicians must pass a certification exam to be licensed to work in their field. The two most widely recognized certification organizations are the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) and the National Healthcare Association (NHA). With the proper education and certification, a career as a pharmacy technician can be both rewarding and fulfilling.

Stay Up-to-Date on the Latest Developments

Staying abreast of the latest developments in the pharmacy field is critical for pharmacy technicians. It is a dynamic profession, with new medications, treatments, and protocols being developed and approved regularly. Therefore, pharmacy technicians must continuously educate themselves on these new developments to provide the best patient care.

Pharmacy technicians can attend workshops, training sessions, and seminars to achieve this. They can also read industry publications and participate in relevant online forums and communities. Maintaining relationships with colleagues in the field who can share insights and experiences is also beneficial. By doing so, technicians ensure they have up-to-date knowledge and skills, enhancing career prospects and the quality of patient care.

Develop an Understanding of Medical Terminology

A pharmacy technician should have a good working knowledge of medical terminology to perform their job properly. Understanding the various terms used for medications, treatments, and procedures related to patient care is essential. To gain this understanding, technicians can take continuing education courses or read online tutorials.

Familiarity with common abbreviations used in prescriptions is also beneficial for pharmacy technicians. Understanding the different types of medications and how to administer them properly is essential for providing safe and effective patient care.

Have a Customer Service Mindset

Providing the best customer service possible should always be a top priority for pharmacy technicians. This requires being friendly, courteous, and professional when interacting with patients and other healthcare professionals. Pharmacy technicians should also be able to answer patient questions about medications and treatments clearly and concisely.

Technicians should go above and beyond to provide personalized patient service. This could include offering helpful advice on taking their medications or providing contact information for additional resources they may need for their care. Pharmacy technicians can help make a lasting impression on patients and their families by having an attitude focused on the customer.

Take Advantage of Networking Opportunities

Networking is a powerful tool in the pharmacy sector, opening doors to new opportunities and resources. Attend industry events like conferences, seminars, and meetups to connect with veterans and other pharmacy technicians. These platforms offer the chance to exchange ideas, discuss trends, and learn from others. Joining professional organizations like AAPT or NPTA can be beneficial.

These associations often provide networking opportunities, continuing education courses, and access to job listings. Furthermore, social networking platforms like LinkedIn can connect you with professionals worldwide. By building a strong network, pharmacy technicians can accelerate their career growth, stay informed about industry trends, and gain valuable insights from peers and mentors.

Becoming a certified pharmacy technician is a great way to begin an exciting and rewarding career. It requires gaining hands-on experience, taking certification programs, staying up-to-date on the latest developments, having a customer service mindset, and networking with professionals in the industry. With these six secrets and proper training, you can start your journey toward a successful career as a pharmacy technician.