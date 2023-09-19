Reserve Now: Texas State Parks Offer Prime Viewing for Upcoming Annular Eclipse

AUSTIN – Less than a month remains until a much-anticipated annular solar eclipse graces Texas skies. On Saturday, October 14, an annular eclipse will pass over the state from Midland/Odessa to Corpus Christi, with 17 Texas State Parks along its path of greatest eclipse visibility. Visitors planning to visit state parks along the path are highly encouraged to reserve a day pass in advance since they will likely reach capacity.

An eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and Earth align in space. During an annular eclipse, the moon appears slightly smaller than the sun, covering only a portion of it. This creates the illusion of a ring of fire in the sky.

On October 14, the moon will begin to block the sun around 10:20 a.m. with the ring of fire becoming visible around 11:40 a.m. along the Texas-New Mexico border. The eclipse will then travel southeastward across the state. The duration of totality will vary depending on your vantage point, ranging from a few seconds to five minutes. The closer you are to the eclipse’s path, the longer you will be able to enjoy the ring of fire.

Texas State Parks provide an ideal setting to enjoy this rare astronomical sight. Due to its anticipated popularity, entry to the parks listed below on eclipse day will be restricted to those who pre-purchased day passes or camping permits. A state park pass does not guarantee your entry. We recommend you reserve your campsite or day pass as soon as possible.

The entire state will be able to see a significant partial eclipse from their own backyards, so if you can’t get to a state park, visit Texas State Parks eclipse viewing webpage to learn how to make a pinhole viewer for out of this world family fun.

State Parks in Totality

To maximize your eclipse viewing experience at a Texas State Park, we recommend the following: