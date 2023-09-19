LaCenterra At Cinco Ranch Hosts 2023 Walk To End Alzheimer’s

Proceeds to support Alzheimer’s Association, furthering care, support and research

KATY, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 — LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, is supporting the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease as the host of the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s 5K, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association yet again with the organization in its mission to support community members fighting the disease,” said Aimee Braswell, regional marketing manager at JLL. “We look forward to welcoming Katy community members to the center for the event as we work together to raise awareness for the cause.”

Community members in Katy and surrounding areas are invited to register for the event and join the fight against Alzheimer’s. Starting at 7:30 a.m., participants will enjoy live music and entertainment to warm up with, as well as snacks and beverages for walk fuel. Following the opening ceremony, there will be a special tribute to those who have experienced Alzheimer’s, and then the walk will kick off promptly at 8:30 a.m.

Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate and are encouraged to wear the color purple in support of the organization. There is no fee to register, however, all participants are encouraged to raise funds to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s mission to provide 24/7 care and support, and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment and a cure. Interested participants can register and make a donation at https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=16974&pg=entry.

For more information, please visit https://www.lacenterra.com/.