The Katy chapter of AARP will meet Tuesday October 10 at Midway BBQ 6191 Highway Blvd in Katy.

The meeting will start at 6:30pm with a short meeting and announcements. Afterwards, entertainment will be provided by The Larry Glass Band. The group plays a variety of the most requested songs from country and pop/rock classics from the 1930s to 1970s. The audience can listen, dance, or sing along. Visitors are welcome. Allow time to purchase any food before the meeting starts.