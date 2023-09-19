Houston Grand Opera Presents Katie: The Strongest of the Strong October 10 through 12 at Miller Outdoor Theatre

HGO invites Houston students and families to the park for inspiring new company-commissioned opera

What: Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will present Katie: The Strongest of the Strong, part of its Opera to Go! series for students and families, from Tuesday through Thursday, October 10 through 12, at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

Composer Faye Chiao and librettist Anton Dudley’s original opera was commissioned by HGO and set to make its live world premiere in 2020. With live performances postponed, the company instead shared the new opera with Houston-area students in a digital version. Now, audiences can experience Katie as its creators intended, in a live theater setting.

The 45-minute opera celebrates women’s strength and confidence through the inspiring true story of protagonist Katie Sandwina, a circus strongwoman who defied expectations and went on to help lead the U.S. suffrage movement in the early 1900s. The story, shared from the perspective of journalist Marina Martin, features a chorus of circus women who play multiple characters and demonstrate how strength and beauty come in all shapes and sizes.

HGO’s Opera to Go! program offers fully-staged, high-energy, 45-minute operas, sung entirely in English. Opera to Go! is performed across countless schools and community venues all over the greater Houston region, as well as to farther regions throughout Texas. To learn more about the Opera to Go! program, please contact HGO at OperaToGo@HGO.org or 713-546-0245.

When: Tuesday, October 10, 11 a.m.

Wednesday, October 11, 11 a.m.

Thursday, October 12, 11 a.m.

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr.

Tariff: These performances are non-ticketed. No tickets are necessary; no reservations can be made. As a courtesy to Miller Outdoor Theatre, please fill out the school group attendance form here.

School groups can learn more about visiting Miller here.

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor assumed leadership of the organization and responsibility for its strategic vision in 2021. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards, and the only American company to be nominated twice. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning and producing new works (74 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO’s pioneering Community and Learning initiative has served as a model for other arts organizations. The company invites all Houstonians to experience superlative opera without the barrier of price through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.