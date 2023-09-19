Collaborative for Children Hosts 2023 Building Blocks Luncheon to Shape a Brighter Future for Houston’s Children

Houston, TX – Collaborative for Children, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to early childhood education, is proud to announce the eagerly awaited 2023 Building Blocks Luncheon, set to take place on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 11:30 am (CDT). The prestigious event will be hosted at River Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas.

The 2023 Building Blocks Luncheon celebrates Collaborative for Children’s commitment to providing high-quality early learning opportunities for children in the Greater Houston area. This year’s event is a testament to the organization’s unwavering dedication to shaping a brighter future for Houston’s children.

Jennifer and David Strauss, well known for their tireless efforts in supporting early childhood education, are the distinguished Luncheon Chairs for the 2023 event. Jennifer Strauss, who also serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for Collaborative for Children, and David have played an instrumental role in making this event possible. They are joined by Host Committee Co-Chairs Michol Ecklund, a member of Collaborative for Children’s Board of Directors, along with Mike Ecklund, and Hollie Kleitz, who also serves on the Board of Directors, along with Eric Alfuth.

The Luncheon will honor CenterPoint Energy as the Corporate Honoree for their exceptional commitment to the community and significant contributions to early childhood education initiatives. Collaborative for Children is delighted to recognize CenterPoint Energy’s profound impact on the lives of countless children and families in Greater Houston.

One of the event’s highlights will be a panel discussion featuring distinguished experts in the field of education. The panelists include:

Erin Baumgartner, Houston Education Research Consortium Director at Rice University’s Kinder Institute for Urban Research. Lillian B. Poats, Professor in the Department of Educational Administration and Foundations at Texas Southern University. Howard Tellepsen, Chairman of Tellepsen. Khambrel Marshall, KPRC 2 Meteorologist and CC Board Member will serve as the Moderator.

These esteemed panelists will engage in a dynamic conversation about the importance of early childhood education and its far-reaching impact on our community.

The 2023 Building Blocks Luncheon is made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including CenterPoint Energy, Enterprise Holdings, H-E-B and The Kean Family Foundation.

Collaborative for Children encourages everyone to join in this meaningful endeavor by becoming a sponsor or donating at Collabforchildren.org. Your support will help shape a brighter future for the children of Greater Houston.

About Collaborative for Children

Collaborative for Children believes every child deserves high-quality early childhood education and access to innovative early learning opportunities that foster critical 21st-century skills. For over 35 years, we have provided families and educators with business resources and programming to help children ages 0 to 5 achieve school readiness. We are unyielding in our focus on delivering early educational equity for all children. Today’s children face a workforce that does not yet exist, and early learning is the building block of future leaders. We are architects, using our collective ingenuity to usher in a future bright with possibilities for every child. For information, visit collabforchildren.org or follow us on Facebook @collaborativeforchildren