What’s Happening At Royal!

Annual Registration and Federal Funding Survey: More Than a Meal!

Please complete your annual registration forms if you have not already done so! There are several reasons that make this a crucial step in ensuring a safe and successful school year.

Safety & Security – Royal needs to have updated contact information for every family so that if there is an emergency of any kind, we can keep our students’ parents/guardians informed about what is happening and provide guidance on next steps when needed.

Health – If a Falcon student is ill or needs medical attention, updated parent/guardian information is needed so that we can keep you informed.

District events and information – Royal needs updated contact information to inform the community about upcoming events. Royal offers fun and informational community events throughout the year, and we love seeing and engaging with our Falcon families.

Federal Funding – Each family is asked to complete a brief informational survey, which is used to ensure that Royal is able to receive all available federal funding resources. Those resources allow Royal to continue offering free meals to all students, programming such as ECHS and CTE degrees and certifications at no cost to students’ families, and much more.

Campus Open Houses

Falcon Culture & Well-Being Resources

Royal has a team dedicated to ensuring that our Falcons have a safe & supportive learning and working environment. At Royal ISD we support the district’s mission of “investing in our tomorrow” by cultivating a culture that empowers all students and staff to reach their full personal and professional potential. This includes prevention, intervention, and postvention support. CLICK HERE to access resources and meet the Falcon Culture & Well-Being team!

Royal Picture Collections on Facebook (taken by community volunteers):

Happening This Week

Monday, September 18

Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15)

Royal Elementary School Piñata Contest

Regular School Board Meeting, 6:30pm, Royal Administration Meeting ( Details )

Tuesday, September 19

Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15)

National Technology Professionals Day

Royal Elementary School Piñata Contest

RHS Volleyball @ Sommerville, 5pm

RJH 7 th Grade Football vs. Stafford, 5:30pm @ RJH

Grade Football vs. Stafford, 5:30pm @ RJH RJH 8thGrade Football, 5:30PM @ Stafford

Wednesday, September 20

Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15)

Royal Elementary School Piñata Contest

ECC: Hispanic Heritage Shirt Day

Thursday, September 21

Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15)

Boys & Girls Cross Country @ Dobie High School, 7:30am-11am

7 th & 8 th Grade Volleyball vs Needville @ Home, 5pm

& 8 Grade Volleyball vs Needville @ Home, 5pm Royal Elementary School Open House, 5-6:30pm

Friday, September 22

Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15)

MJROTC Competition: Mary Carroll High School, Corpus Christi (September 22-23)

Boys & Girls Cross Country @ Lamar Consolidated

JV Volleyball @ Wharton, 5pm

Varsity Volleyball @ Wharton, 6pm

Saturday, September 23

Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15)

MJROTC Competition: Mary Carroll High School, Corpus Christi (September 22-23)

College Visits: Saturdays @ Sam, Sam Houston State University

UIL Academics: Student Activities Conference (Austin)

Sunday, September 24