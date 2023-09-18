Katy Responds Announces New Board of Directors

New team is eager to dive in, help new families with urgent needs

Katy Responds , the area nonprofit that restores homes for Katy residents in need following natural disasters, is pleased to announce a new chairman, and welcome three new members to its Board of Directors:

John Lewis, Chairman, joined the board in 2022. He’s a former oil and gas executive with extensive accomplishments developing and implementing corporate strategic plans and projects. He brings to the nonprofit a creative, curious mindset with an analytical approach to anticipate opportunities and concerns.

Johnny Wesevich, Treasurer, a long-time volunteer of Katy Responds, has extensive experience in developing and leading teams in accounting, finance, tax, planning, supply chain, and IT. Additionally, he has led many construction-related mission projects.

Rick Bresler, Secretary, joins Katy Responds after years of philanthropy. His unique background imparts a diverse business acumen, including 40 years in oil and gas as a corporate executive and project director, and establishing two finance businesses, Katy Capital Investments, LLC, and KCI Funding, LLC.

Tricia Turner, a realtor and broker who has donated to Katy Responds for the past few years, began her real estate career after high school. She continues to grow and thrive in the real estate industry, expanding in both residential sales and lending.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled with our new board,” said Ron Peters, executive director of Katy Responds. “Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will be invaluable as we continue our mission to help families in need.” Peters is grateful for the work and dedication of retiring board members Rev. Fred Willis, Chris Humphreys, and Dennis Justus.

Growing list of families in need

As a result of local and national media attention, many area families are just now learning about Katy Responds, and have contacted the nonprofit for help. One family has been living amidst damaged walls and floorboards with exposed studs and a bare foundation, since Hurricane Harvey destroyed their home.

Another family’s home was struck by lightning. Necessary repairs include a new roof, walls, flooring, cabinets, doors, and painting.

How does it all get done?

Katy Responds depends on monetary donations which fund the restoration projects. Staff members also depend on help from community volunteers. Without the help of individuals and organizations, Katy Responds will not be able to start or complete the numerous requests for restoration assistance.

“We are very appreciative of everyone who has volunteered over the years. Most recently, we’ve had volunteers from Gateway Church Houston, Grace Fellowship Katy, Mahindra Finance USA, Lakewood Church, and Fulshear’s Young Men’s Service League (a group of service-minded teens and their mothers),” said Peters.