Comptroller’s Office Accepting Applications for Match the Promise Scholarships and Tuition Grants

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today reminded Texans that applications are now being accepted for 2023-24 Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠ awards.

The foundation, in cooperation with the Comptroller’s office, encourages Texas families to save for college by offering awards to third through ninth graders who are beneficiaries of a contract in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (TTPF) — the state’s prepaid college tuition plan — and whose families have an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or less.

Match the Promise scholarships are awarded in the form of TTPF tuition units. Approved recipients can receive matching scholarships of tuition units worth up to $2,000 at today’s prices, while top-scoring recipients also can receive one-time grants of tuition units worth $3,000 at today’s prices. These scholarship tuition units can be used at Texas public colleges and universities, excluding medical and dental schools, for undergraduate resident tuition and required, schoolwide fees.

“Since 2013, the foundation has awarded more than 700 matching scholarships and tuition grants with a value of more than $900,000,” Hegar said. “I am tremendously proud of this program and moved by the generosity of those who make this effort possible. These scholarships and grants can have a profound impact on children who represent this state’s future.”

Applicants can apply through Dec. 31, 2023, by using our online application system or downloading an application form to mail.1 Families can also enroll in TTPF during this time if they haven’t already done so.2

To be considered for an award, students must write a short career essay of 200 to 300 words and meet other requirements. If approved, families will have until Aug. 31, 2024, to meet the contribution requirement of the scholarship program by contributing a minimum of $50 to the student’s TTPF contract.

The foundation will match up to $500 of participant tuition unit purchases, with family incomes of $75,000 or less receiving a four-to-one match worth up to $2,000 and family incomes of $75,001 to $100,000 receiving a two-to-one match worth up to $1,000. The 12 applicants who score the highest will also receive a one-time grant worth $3,000, which doesn’t have a matching component.

Complete details can be found at MatchThePromise.org .

Match the Promise is funded by individuals who have donated the cash value of property held in the state’s Unclaimed Property program, by contributions from the Comptroller’s office, by donations from individuals, businesses and organizations, and by state employees through the State Employee Charitable Campaign of Texas. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt public charity and is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions from Texans.

1 Residency restrictions, age requirements, eligibility criteria, household income restrictions and contribution requirements apply. Mailed applications must be postmarked no later than Dec. 31, 2023.

2 Residency restrictions apply.