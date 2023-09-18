Cirque du Soleil Returns to Beaumont After 10-Year Hiatus for an Eagerly Anticipated Comeback with its Most Beloved Production CORTEO

Beaumont will experience the enchantment of Corteo for the first time ever from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18 at Ford Park

Tickets are available to Club Cirque members starting today at 10 a.m.

General on-sale begins on Monday, September 25 at 10 a.m.

Corteo, the most enchanting arena show ever produced by the internationally acclaimed Cirque du Soleil, is set to make its debut in Beaumont for the first time ever, marking a historic occasion as only the fourth visit to Beaumont in Cirque du Soleil’s illustrious history. Directed by the visionary Daniele Finzi Pasca, this unique production first graced the stage under the dazzling Big Top in Montreal back in April 2005. Since its inaugural performance in 2005, Corteo has captivated the hearts of over 10 million spectators in 20 countries across four continents. Now, this ethereal masterpiece is ready to take center stage at Ford Park for five mesmerizing shows from Friday, February 16 to Sunday, February 18.

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.

In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer’s eye view of the audience. It’s an atmosphere never seen before in a Cirque du Soleil arena show. The set’s hand-painted curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the central curtains give a grandiose feel to the stage and sets the tone for the poetry of Corteo.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Corteo in Beaumont are available exclusively to Club Cirque members starting today. Sign up for free by visiting clubcirque.com .

General tickets go on sale starting September 25 at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.

Performance Schedule

Friday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 17 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 18 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

MEDIA TOOLBOX

For downloadable Press Kit, Photos, Trailer & B-Roll Videos in various formats, click here .

OFFICIAL PARTNER

Cirque du Soleil wishes to thank Air Canada, its official partner.

About Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. In addition to producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to positively impact people, communities, and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Since its creation in 1984, more than 378 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities.

For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com .