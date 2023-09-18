American Mariachi

American Mariachi
By José Cruz González
Directed by KJ Sanches
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Hubbard Theatre

About American Mariachi

The Power of Music to Celebrate, Honor, and Heal

Family, love, and tradition are at the core of this heartwarming play about the freedom to dream big. It’s the 1970’s and girls can’t be mariachis … or can they? As Lucha and her spunky cousin hunt for bandmates, dodge disapproving relatives, and bring Mom along for the ride. This play infuses vibrant, infectious live mariachi music and reminds us how music and love can make the impossible come true.

Previews begin September 22, 2023
Opening Night is September 27, 2023
Runs through October 22, 2023

CONTENT ADVISORY
