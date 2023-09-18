American Mariachi
By José Cruz González
Directed by KJ Sanches
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Hubbard Theatre
Please RSVP by Friday September 22 to press@alleytheatre.org
* Tickets are non-transferable
About American Mariachi
The Power of Music to Celebrate, Honor, and Heal
Family, love, and tradition are at the core of this heartwarming play about the freedom to dream big. It’s the 1970’s and girls can’t be mariachis … or can they? As Lucha and her spunky cousin hunt for bandmates, dodge disapproving relatives, and bring Mom along for the ride. This play infuses vibrant, infectious live mariachi music and reminds us how music and love can make the impossible come true.
Previews begin September 22, 2023
Opening Night is September 27, 2023
Runs through October 22, 2023
CONTENT ADVISORY
If you want to learn more about the content of this show, please click here for our content advisory page.