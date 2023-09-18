2023 Autumn-Winter Fashion Trends: A Comprehensive Guide

Fashion is a reflection of the times, and the autumn-winter trends of 2023 are no exception. In this article Hayden Hill present a comprehensive guide to the season’s most coveted styles, and as we head into the new season also provide valuable additional information on winter clothes storage.

Seeing Red

The color red dominated the runways, with designers moving beyond the classic red dress. Fresh silhouettes in bold red, such as suiting at Ferragamo, silky floor-length slip-dresses at Ann Demeulemeester, and equestrian styles at Hermès, made a statement.

Plaid Play

Plaid, a timeless pattern, received a modern twist. Designers like Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, Christian Dior, Thom Browne, and Marc Jacobs infused edginess into this classic pattern, making it a must-have for the season.

Bold Shoulders

The 1980s opulence made a comeback with the return of the shoulder pad. Designers like Balenciaga, Proenza Schouler, and Saint Laurent embraced this trend, pushing the boundaries of shoulder design.

Space-Age Aesthetics

Inspired by the mid-century space-age look, brands like Paco Rabanne revisited iconic collections, while Simone Rocha and Courrèges experimented with modern designs, showcasing minis and moon-shaped cut-outs.

Spot On

Polka dots emerged as the whimsical print of the season. Chanel’s signature white camellia bloom dotted on black tweed blazers was a highlight, with Marni and Valentino also exploring this classic combo.

Faux-Fur Extravaganza

Faux-fur outerwear in vibrant colors was a standout trend. Brands like Stella McCartney, MSGM, Gucci, and Loewe introduced fluffy, technicolor toppers, ensuring a warm and stylish winter.

The Slouchy Revolution

Loose-fitting trousers made a mark, offering comfort without compromising style. Brands like Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Ralph Lauren showcased slouchy slacks paired with tailored separates.

Pants-Free Movement

Pioneered by Lady Gaga years ago, the underwear-as-outerwear trend made a comeback. Designers like Miu Miu, Prabal Gurung, and Jacquemus showcased designs that made pants optional.

Banana Split Hues

Gen-Z yellow made a splash on the runway. Lapointe’s tailored suiting, Burberry’s floor-grazing coats in spicy mustard, and Erdem’s Spanish-inspired designs showcased the versatility of this vibrant hue.

Glitter Bomb

The 2020s partywear trend was evident with glittering garments taking center stage. Rick Owens, Michael Kors, and Alexander McQueen dazzled with sequined designs and shiny fringe detailing.

Leather Business Portfolio

In the corporate world of New York, the unique leather business portfolio emerged as a symbol of style and functionality. These portfolios, often handcrafted, became essential accessories for professionals, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

Quiet Luxury

This trend, highlighted by Who What Wear, emphasizes the value of timeless and classic collections. Brands like Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, and Gabriela Hearst focused on what women genuinely wear, offering refined and functional wardrobing.

In conclusion, the autumn-winter fashion trends of 2023 reflect a blend of nostalgia and innovation. From bold colors and patterns to understated luxury, the season promises a diverse range of styles catering to every fashion enthusiast.