The Periwinkle Foundation celebrates 40 years at a special “birthday party in the park” at Levy Park

More than 300 Periwinkle Foundation supporters came out to celebrate 40 the nonprofit organization’s 40th birthday on Sept. 9 at a special “birthday party in the park” at Levy Park, which included board members, stakeholders, underwriters, pediatric cancer patients and long-term survivors from Texas Children’s Hospital, along with their families.

The festivities included upbeat music from DJ Mohawk Steve, giant bubble wands and bubble machines, arts & crafts, a coloring wall featuring prints from Making A Mark® artwork and food trucks from Burger Joint, Mingos and Phrostbite Italian ices, ensuring that partygoers were well-fed. Delicious, decorated birthday cupcakes, chocolate and vanilla, were also a big hit.

After the crowd sang “Happy Birthday,” The Periwinkle Foundation’s Executive Director Doug Suggitt welcomed attendees and introduced some special guests, including Dr. Paul Gerson, founder of The Periwinkle Foundation in 1983, who is still actively involved in the organization. He also welcomed board president Justin Goodman and Greg McLemore, a 50-year cancer survivor who gave encouragement and hope to all the cancer patients and long-term survivors in attendance.

The Periwinkle Foundation develops and provides programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who are challenged by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and are cared for at Texas Children’s Hospital. Funds raised through Periwinkle Cycle help support The Periwinkle Foundation’s mission of providing a community of healing for children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses through emotionally-healing Periwinkle Camps, Arts and Survivor Programs.

“It was a magical day with our Periwinkle Foundation family celebrating 40 years of life-changing work,” says Suggitt. “Our mission has evolved into one of ‘creating a community of joy and healing beyond medicine.’ I think today’s event emphasized that – there was a lot of joy among our stakeholders and hopefully there were healing aspects for many.”

For more information about The Periwinkle Foundation, please visit www.periwinklefoundation.org .

Photo credit: Owen Gray