Texas State Library and Archives Commission Awards $156,233 in Library Capacity and Texas Reads Grants

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) has announced $156,233 in additional grants for Texas libraries in 2023-2024. Ten successful Texas Read Grants totaling $81,233 from libraries across the state and a $75,000 Library Capacity Grant proposal from the Partners Library Action Network (PLAN) were recently approved by TSLAC. Agency commissioners awarded the statewide library grants at their Friday, Aug. 4 meeting.

TSLAC’s Texas Reads Grant Program supports public libraries in their efforts to promote reading and literacy within local communities. Reading promotion programs are those that actively encourage people to read and to develop a lifelong love of reading. Libraries may also coordinate programs in basic literacy; early childhood literacy; family literacy; the ability to read, write and speak English; and to compute and solve problems at levels of proficiency necessary to function on the job and in society.

The Library Capacity Grant provides funds for programs and services that expand the capacity of local library staff to meet identified and/or demonstrated community needs through professional training and development opportunities. This grant enables library staff to learn, expand and/or hone skills needed to provide responsive programming and services to community members.

“We are once again glad to partner with public libraries throughout the state,” said TSLAC Director and Librarian Gloria Meraz. “These funds allow Texas libraries to respond to local community needs with innovative programs and services, and we look forward to the projects TSLAC grants will support in 2024.”

“The Commission is thrilled to support these important library initiatives, which will offer Texans the tools they need to meet the needs of their families,” said TSLAC Chair Dr. Martha Wong. “These grant funds from IMLS allow the agency to provide critical support to informational professionals statewide and the communities whom we serve.”Texas Read Grant recipients include: Alpine Public Library, Balch Springs Library, Cleburne Public Library, El Paso Community College, El Paso Public Library, Elsa Public Library, Flower Mound Public Library, Midland County Public Library, Peñitas Public Library, The Library at Cedar Creek Lake and Tom Green County Library System.

The Library Capacity Grant recipient, PLAN, will provide year-round practical training programs to enhance the tactical and strategic knowledge and skills of more than 1,160 librarians across the state.

While any Texas library staff member will be welcome to join any or all of these training workshops and sessions, PLAN will target libraries and librarians that have a service area of less than 50,000 residents.

More information can be found at www.tsl.texas.gov/grants.

The project supported by these funds represents innovative programs and services that will enhance the ability of libraries to meet the informational, educational, and economic goals of their communities. The grant period begins September 1, 2023, and will end August 31, 2024.

The majority of funding for local awards comes from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) in Washington, DC.