Sexual Health Matters

September is Sexual Health Awareness Month – Take Charge of Your Sexual Health!

September is Sexual Health Awareness Month, a crucial initiative to raise awareness about the significance of sexual health and well-being. This annual observance reminds individuals and couples to prioritize their sexual health and foster open, honest conversations about intimacy. Avoiding these conversations can lead to future problems for sexual partners.

Sexual Health Awareness Month is not just about discussing the prevention of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), like syphilis, HIV, and other STIs. It encompasses a broader spectrum of topics that impact couples and individuals in diverse ways, including pregnancy plans. It’s an opportunity to promote healthy relationships, consent, and intimacy’s physical, emotional, and psychological aspects. Sexual health is essential to overall health and well-being. It’s never too late to prioritize sexual health and ensure you and your partner live your best, healthiest lives.

Preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest that STIs decreased in the early months of the pandemic in 2020 but resurged by the end of the year. STIs primarily impact young people, and people of color are the most vulnerable to newly diagnosed HIV cases.

Many STIs, like HPV, HIV, chlamydia, and gonorrhea, are often asymptomatic but can still cause health problems. Getting tested is the only way to know if you have an STI. Fortunately, many STIs are curable, and all are treatable.