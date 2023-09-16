More Than 680 Animal Shelters and Rescue Groups Across the Country Team Up to Help Pets During Best Friends Animal Society’s Sixth National Adoption Weekend September 15-17

Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, and more than 680 shelter and rescue group partners have joined together for the sixth National Adoption Weekend happening September 15-17.

During the three-day event, people are encouraged to adopt a pet from local shelters, rescue organizations and Best Friends locations across the country. By adopting a loving shelter pet in need, two lives are saved: that of the adopted cat or dog, and another that can now take their space in the shelter.

Adoption fees will be waived at Best Friends locations in Atlanta Los Angeles, Houston, Kanab, Utah, New York, Northwest Arkansas, and Salt Lake City. All pets will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready to go home. Additionally, many of the more than 680 shelters and rescue groups participating will also be waiving or reducing adoption fees over the weekend.

“No-kill means saving every dog or cat in a shelter who can be saved,” said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. “It’s up to communities to step up and adopt dogs and cats in need to help make the country no-kill. National Adoption Weekend is a way for people to show their support, make a difference, and save a life.”

No-kill embodies a comprehensive suite of programs and community engagements aimed at reducing the number of animals entering shelters and increasing the number of animals leaving shelters, and it is working. In 2022, 57% of the nearly 4,000 brick and mortar shelters across the country were no kill.

This year has been a tougher year for U.S. animal shelters than 2022, which already experienced a setback in lifesaving. Dog and cat populations continue to climb as many shelters were already at capacity. Length of stay for shelter pets also continues to rise, contributing to overcapacity issues. Adoption levels have been insufficient to provide relief, which is affecting dogs the most. The best way for people to make a difference and save lives is by adopting a cat or dog from a shelter in their community.

Individuals can help save lives by choosing to adopt their next pet from a shelter or rescue group instead of purchasing from a breeder or store.

“Even if you can’t add to your family right now, you can take steps to make the country no-kill, including spaying or neutering your own pets, fostering kittens or an adult dog, volunteering, donating, and advocating for proven lifesaving programming for local pets,” added Castle.