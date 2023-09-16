Fall Live Music Series At Memorial Green

Third Thursday, September – November

As the leaves begin to fall, the melodies rise at Memorial Green with the launch of a Fall Live Music Series. Join Memorial Green on Thursday, September 21 for an enchanting evening of live music from Sean Heyl and delicious patio dining at Dish Society. The series of local artist performances will continue on the third Thursday of October and November at VinSanto, the unique wine bar, shop, and bistro.

Each event will offer a unique musical experience for an enjoyable night out with friends and family. Whether you’re a fan of acoustic melodies, smooth jazz, or toe-tapping rhythms, the Fall Live Music Series will deliver captivating performances for all music enthusiasts.

COST: Free and open to the public

WHEN: Thursday, September 21, 5-8 p.m. (Dish Society)

Thursday, October 19, 5-8 p.m. (VinSanto)

Thursday, November 16, 5-8 p.m. (VinSanto)

WHERE: Memorial Green

12525 Memorial Drive

Houston, TX 77024

MORE Visit memorial-green.com or check out @memorial_green on Instagram

INFO: for the latest updates.