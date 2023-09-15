The Cigna Group Foundation and YMCA of Greater Houston Partner to Improve Teen Vitality

$150,000 over three years will support programming designed to build confidence, enhance social connections, and inspire community engagement

Bloomfield, Conn., and Houston, Texas (Sept. 14, 2023) – The Cigna Group Foundation announced the kickoff of programming funded as part of a multi-year $150,000 partnership with the YMCA of Greater Houston to help local teenagers improve their health and well-being, which according to research, underpin vitality. To celebrate this partnership and to help promote college and workforce readiness, the Y will host its first Y Teen L.I.F.E. Experience at the BridgeYear Career Test Drive® Fair on September 16 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Teens will have the opportunity to test out jobs and experience hands-on simulations of various high-growth, high-demand careers.

As part of The Cigna Group Foundation’s broader partnership, more than 500 teens will have access to experiences that foster a culture of service, including support in achieving academic and professional development goals, as well as civic engagement opportunities. YMCA Achievers is a national YMCA program founded by Mr. Quentin Mease at the South Central YMCA in Houston. Achievers serves students of various socioeconomic backgrounds from varying academic levels in pursuit of high educational and career goals. Through academic aid, career exploration and mentoring, Y Achievers helps teens raise their academic standard, develop a positive sense of self, build character and explore diverse college and career opportunities.

“Social connections are essential for physical and mental health at all ages, and the Y has long been a place for children and families to connect with each other and with others, said Tim Vessel, general manager, Cigna Healthcare. “Our partnership with the YMCA of Greater Houston aims to reach young people at a pivotal stage in their lives and empower them to strengthen their health and vitality, for themselves and for the community.”

The Cigna Group’s proprietary research finds those with high vitality are at least six times more likely to say they feel a sense of belonging in their community. Generation Z adults (ages 18-24) are struggling more than any other age group surveyed. One in four reported low vitality levels, which is in stark contrast to the 10% of people aged 65-75 years and the 16% of people aged 25-64 years reporting low vitality.

“We are grateful for Cigna’s partnership. This gift will help the Y to provide opportunities for youth to become leaders in their community and visualize a brighter future,” said Angela Hodson, Chief Philanthropy Officer, YMCA of Greater Houston. “YMCA Achievers helps teens set and pursue high educational and career goals. By providing opportunities for young people to connect with others in programs where they can feel a true sense of belonging, we are preparing them for a future where they will reach and exceed their goals.”

This partnership is part of a $1 million grant by The Cigna Group Foundation to the Y-USA to help improve the vitality of local communities. The grant will also support programming in Memphis, Nashville, Phoenix, and St. Louis.

