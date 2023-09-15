TASA/TASB Award Stars of Distinction to School Architecture Projects

AUSTIN – The Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) and Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) have announced that 46 projects will be included in the 2023-24 Exhibit of School Architecture. This exhibit of new and renovated Texas school facilities includes projects from 38 school districts and three colleges that were submitted by 15 architectural firms. Eligible projects are newly constructed or renovated public education facilities completed in the past five years and not previously submitted in this annual exhibit.

The Exhibit of School Architecture awards are given at the discretion of a 12-member jury, which includes: four school board members, four school administrators, and four members from the Association for Learning Environments (A4LE) Southern Region. The juried exhibit awarded Stars of Distinction for Excellence to 23 projects in one or more of the following six areas: design, value, innovation, community, planning, and school transformation.

The TASA/TASB Exhibit of School Architecture in collaboration with the A4LE – Southern Region Foundation will showcase 46 projects at txEDCON23, The TASA | TASB Convention, in Dallas September 29-30. The projects will also soon be featured in the online exhibit at https://texasschoolarchitecture.org/.

District School or Facility Submitting Firm Name Design Value Wellness Community Planning Transformation Alief ISD Jefferson Early Learning Center PBK ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Alief ISD Martinez Early Learning Center Huckabee ★ ★ ★ ★ Angleton ISD Angleton CTE PBK ★ ★ Anna ISD Rosamond-Sherley Elementary School WRA Architects Argyle ISD Argyle South Elementary School Corgan Arlington ISD Webb Elementary School BRW Architects Austin ISD Brentwood Elementary School VLK Architects Austin ISD Eastside Early College High School Perkins&Will ★ ★ Belton ISD Lake Belton High School O’Connell Robertson Birdville ISD Smithfield Elementary School HKS, Inc. Canyon ISD West Plains High School Corgan ★ ★ ★ ★ Celina ISD Jerry and Linda Moore Middle School Claycomb Associates, Architects Channelview ISD McGhee Elementary School Huckabee ★ ★ ★ China Spring ISD China Spring Elementary Claycomb Associates, Architects ★ Clear Creek ISD Ed White Elementary School Arcadis Community ISD Roderick Elementary School WRA Architects Crandall ISD Crandall Middle School WRA Architects Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Sue McMichael McGown Elementary School Arcadis Dallas ISD Bryan Adams High School BRW Architects ★ Dallas ISD North Dallas High School Perkins&Will Dallas ISD South Oak Cliff High School KAI ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Del Valle ISD Smith Elementary School Prototype Pfluger Architects, Inc. Denton ISD Denton High School VLK Architects ★ ★ Denton ISD Sandbrock Elementary Pfluger Architects, Inc. Forney ISD Tony Jackson Middle School and Tim Rhodes Intermediate School Huckabee ★ ★ ★ Fort Bend ISD Lakeview Elementary School Kirksey Architecture ★ ★ Fort Worth ISD Polytechnic High School BRW Architects Frisco ISD Buddy and Joni Minett Elementary School Stantec ★ ★ Frisco ISD Panther Creek High School Corgan ★ ★ ★ Georgetown ISD Wolf Ranch Elementary School Huckabee Goose Creek CISD EF Green Junior High School Pfluger Architects, Inc. Houston ISD Bellaire High School PBK ★ Hutto ISD Hutto Elementary Additions & Renovations Pfluger Architects, Inc. Katy ISD Martha Raines Academy Stantec ★ ★ Lone Star College and Aldine ISD Lone Star College System East Aldine Center and Rose M. Avalos P-TECH Early College High School Arcadis Luling ISD Leonard Shanklin Elementary Claycomb Associates, Architects ★ New Caney ISD Keefer Crossing Middle School Arcadis ★ Northside ISD Sotomayor High School Alamo Architects ★ Round Rock ISD McNeil High School Perkins&Will ★ ★ ★ Royse City ISD Ruth Cherry Elementary School VLK Architects San Jacinto College Anderson-Ball Classroom Building Kirksey Architecture Southwest ISD Southwest High School Additions & Renovations Pfluger Architects, Inc. ★ Spring Branch ISD Memorial High School Stantec ★ Waller ISD Waller High School VLK Architects Weatherford College Workforce & Emerging Technologies Building Huckabee Willis ISD Roark Early Education Center Stantec ★ ★

TASA is the professional association for Texas school superintendents and other administrators. The mission of the organization, which focuses on professional learning, advocacy and member engagement, is to promote, provide and develop leaders who create and sustain student-centered schools and develop future-ready students.

TASB is an association established in 1949 to serve local public school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve approximately 5.3 million students. TASB’s mission is to promote educational excellence for Texas schoolchildren through advocacy, visionary leadership, and high-quality services to school districts.