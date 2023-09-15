TASA/TASB Award Stars of Distinction to School Architecture Projects

AUSTIN – The Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) and Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) have announced that 46 projects will be included in the 2023-24 Exhibit of School Architecture. This exhibit of new and renovated Texas school facilities includes projects from 38 school districts and three colleges that were submitted by 15 architectural firms. Eligible projects are newly constructed or renovated public education facilities completed in the past five years and not previously submitted in this annual exhibit.

The Exhibit of School Architecture awards are given at the discretion of a 12-member jury, which includes: four school board members, four school administrators, and four members from the Association for Learning Environments (A4LE) Southern Region. The juried exhibit awarded Stars of Distinction for Excellence to 23 projects in one or more of the following six areas: design, value, innovation, community, planning, and school transformation.

The TASA/TASB Exhibit of School Architecture in collaboration with the A4LE – Southern Region Foundation will showcase 46 projects at txEDCON23, The TASA | TASB Convention, in Dallas September 29-30. The projects will also soon be featured in the online exhibit at https://texasschoolarchitecture.org/.

District

School or Facility

Submitting Firm Name

Design

Value

Wellness

Community

Planning

Transformation

Alief ISD

Jefferson Early Learning Center

PBK

Alief ISD

Martinez Early Learning Center

Huckabee

Angleton ISD

Angleton CTE

PBK

Anna ISD

Rosamond-Sherley Elementary School

WRA Architects

Argyle ISD

Argyle South Elementary School

Corgan

Arlington ISD

Webb Elementary School

BRW Architects

Austin ISD

Brentwood Elementary School

VLK Architects

Austin ISD

Eastside Early College High School

Perkins&Will

Belton ISD

Lake Belton High School

O’Connell Robertson

Birdville ISD

Smithfield Elementary School

HKS, Inc.

Canyon ISD

West Plains High School

Corgan

Celina ISD

Jerry and Linda Moore Middle School

Claycomb Associates, Architects

Channelview ISD

McGhee Elementary School

Huckabee

China Spring ISD

China Spring Elementary

Claycomb Associates, Architects

Clear Creek ISD

Ed White Elementary School

Arcadis

Community ISD

Roderick Elementary School

WRA Architects

Crandall ISD

Crandall Middle School

WRA Architects

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD

Sue McMichael McGown Elementary School

Arcadis

Dallas ISD

Bryan Adams High School

BRW Architects

Dallas ISD

North Dallas High School

Perkins&Will

Dallas ISD

South Oak Cliff High School

KAI

Del Valle ISD

Smith Elementary School Prototype

Pfluger Architects, Inc.

Denton ISD

Denton High School

VLK Architects

Denton ISD

Sandbrock Elementary

Pfluger Architects, Inc.

Forney ISD

Tony Jackson Middle School and Tim Rhodes Intermediate School

Huckabee

Fort Bend ISD

Lakeview Elementary School

Kirksey Architecture

Fort Worth ISD

Polytechnic High School

BRW Architects

Frisco ISD

Buddy and Joni Minett Elementary School

Stantec

Frisco ISD

Panther Creek High School

Corgan

Georgetown ISD

Wolf Ranch Elementary School

Huckabee

Goose Creek CISD

EF Green Junior High School

Pfluger Architects, Inc.

Houston ISD

Bellaire High School

PBK

Hutto ISD

Hutto Elementary Additions & Renovations

Pfluger Architects, Inc.

Katy ISD

Martha Raines Academy

Stantec

Lone Star College and Aldine ISD

Lone Star College System East Aldine Center and Rose M. Avalos P-TECH Early College High School

Arcadis

Luling ISD

Leonard Shanklin Elementary

Claycomb Associates, Architects

New Caney ISD

Keefer Crossing Middle School

Arcadis

Northside ISD

Sotomayor High School

Alamo Architects

Round Rock ISD

McNeil High School

Perkins&Will

Royse City ISD

Ruth Cherry Elementary School

VLK Architects

San Jacinto College

Anderson-Ball Classroom Building

Kirksey Architecture

Southwest ISD

Southwest High School Additions & Renovations

Pfluger Architects, Inc.

Spring Branch ISD

Memorial High School

Stantec

Waller ISD

Waller High School

VLK Architects

Weatherford College

Workforce & Emerging Technologies Building

Huckabee

Willis ISD

Roark Early Education Center

Stantec

TASA is the professional association for Texas school superintendents and other administrators. The mission of the organization, which focuses on professional learning, advocacy and member engagement, is to promote, provide and develop leaders who create and sustain student-centered schools and develop future-ready students.

TASB is an association established in 1949 to serve local public school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve approximately 5.3 million students. TASB’s mission is to promote educational excellence for Texas schoolchildren through advocacy, visionary leadership, and high-quality services to school districts.