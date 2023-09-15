HOUSTON SYMPHONY MUSIC DIRECTOR JURAJ VALČUHA OPENS HIS SECOND SEASON AS MUSIC DIRECTOR THIS MONTH.

HOUSTON (September 13, 2023) – In just a little over two weeks, Juraj Valčuha opens his second season as Houston Symphony Music Director on September 29, 2023 (with additional performances September 30 and October 1), leading the full complement of the Houston Symphony and the Houston Symphony Chorus onstage in Francis Poulenc’s miraculous, life-affirming Gloria, with soprano soloist Erin Morley, renowned for the beauty and purity of her lyric instrument. The all-French program opens with Messiaen’s Les offrandes oubliées (Forgotten Offerings) and ends with the sensuous beauty of Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé.

The evening begins with a champagne reception followed by the Opening Night Concert at Jones Hall. Following the concert, the celebration continues at The Corinthian with dinner and sensational entertainment. The Opening Night Concert and Gala, chaired by Stephen and Mariglyn Glenn, are generously supported by ConocoPhillips, the lead concert sponsor and corporate gala underwriter for the 37th year.

Highlights of the Janice H. and Thomas D. Barrow 2023–24 Season include Valčuha leading multi-week mini-festivals centered around programming motifs and unifying concepts Symphonic Dances, Tragedy and Triumph, and an All-Strauss Festival. Tribute is paid to the Houston Symphony’s rich legacy of music directors as two past music directors return to the Jones Hall stage: Christoph Eschenbach and Conductor Laureate Andrés Orozco-Estrada. Operatic repertoire (Salomé) takes its place alongside great choral works from the symphonic repertoire like Poulenc’s Gloria, Carmina Burana, and Brahms’s A German Requiem. Houston Symphony musicians including Yoonshin Song and Brinton Averil Smith take the spotlight as soloists, and the Symphony welcomes the greatest guest artists in the world to Houston, including Emanuel Ax, Seong-Jin Cho, Alexandra Dariescu, Augustin Hadelich, Jennifer Holloway, Lang Lang, Norm Lewis, Kelley O’Connor, Itzhak Perlman, Susanna Phillips, Marcus Roberts, Rachel Willis Sørensen, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, and Davóne Tines. New works this season include a world premiere by Jimmy López Bellido and the U.S. premiere of Julia Wolfe’s Pretty.

“The music this season is very challenging, and every single musician will show their abilities at the highest possible level,” said Juraj Valčuha. “It is only this way that you perform this music. This ability is something that we have here in Houston, and it’s going to be something that the audience will be invited to enjoy during the next season, with all these great compositions and composers.”

“Juraj brings fresh and innovative programming and thrilling performances to the Jones Hall stage,” said Executive Director, CEO, and holder of the Margaret Alkek Williams Chair John Mangum. “In his second season as Music Director, we’re eagerly looking forward to terrific concerts, exciting new works, and even more opportunities to showcase the entire orchestra, its musicians, the chorus, and this institution’s long history of eminent musical leadership, as we continue this new era under the musical directorship of Juraj Valčuha.”

Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke launches his seventh season September 22 and 23, presiding over the Houston Symphony’s Bank of America POPS Series with Broadway legend Norm Lewis in a concert of great Broadway showstoppers. The season includes GO NOW!: A Tribute to the Moody Blues, I Will Survive—Diva Legends, Swingin’ Sinatra: A New Year’s Celebration with Tony DeSare, At Last! A Tribute to Etta James, 21st Century Broadway, and The Music of Star Wars.

The 2023–24 PNC Family Season kicks off with Halloween Spooktacular for Kids on October 28, 2023, and continues with Holly Jolly Holiday, Get Up and Dance!, and concludes with epic theme music from Spiderman, Wonder Woman, Superman and the like in I’m a Superhero, April 6, 2024.

New this coming season is a substantial expansion of the Houston Symphony’s free and low-cost ticket programs, designed to break down attendance barriers. Music is for everyone, and the Houston Symphony’s wants to do all it can to ensure that economic restraints don’t prevent Houstonians from hearing their Houston Symphony perform live.

This year, young concert-goers ages ten to 18 can attend any Janice H. and Thomas D. Barrow Classical Series concert for free with an accompanying paid adult. These tickets are available at showtime on a first come, first served basis.

Also new this year is the All-Access Community Pass, offering all Lone Star, WIC, SNAP, and EBT card holders access to free tickets to any Janice H. and Thomas D. Barrow Classical Series or Bank of America POPS concerts.

In addition to these programs, a limited number of Pay What You Wish tickets may be made available for select performances.

Students with a valid student ID can purchase a Student Pass, with access to all eighteen Janice H. and Thomas D. Barrow Classical Series concerts, all nine Bank of America POPS concerts, and Handel’s Messiah for a one-time payment of $75. Also, $20 Student Rush tickets are available for most Classical Series and Bank of America POPS concerts and select Special concerts as well.

And the Houston Symphony is proud to salute our military with a 25% discount for all active military personnel and their families, valid for select Janice H. and Thomas D. Barrow Classical and Bank of America POPS concerts, based on availability.

For more details about any of these ticket programs and how to apply to them, visit houstonsymphony.org/ways-to-save or call 713.224.7575.

For tickets to all 2023–24 performances and more information, please call 713.224.757 or visit houstonsymphony.org. All programs and artists are subject to change.

JANCE H. AND THOMAS D. BARROW

2023–24 CLASSICAL SUBSCRIPTION SERIES

Ravel’s Daphnis and Chloé

September 29, 30, 2023

October 1, 2023

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Juraj Valčuha, conductor

Erin Morley, soprano

Houston Symphony Chorus

Allen Hightower, director

Messiaen: Les offrandes oubliées

Poulenc: Gloria

Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé

Seong-Jin Cho Plays Ravel

October 7, 8, 2023

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Juraj Valčuha, conductor

Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Jolas: A Little Summer Suite

Ravel: Concerto for the Left Hand

Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique

Barber’s Violin Concerto + Duke Ellington

October 14, 15, 2023

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Valeriy Sokolov, violin

Lysenko: Farewell Waltz

Barber: Violin Concerto

Ginastera: Estancia: Four Dances

Ellington/Gould: Solitude

Ellington: Harlem

SYMPHONIC DANCES

Valčuha Conducts Rachmaninoff

November 10, 11, 12, 2023

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Juraj Valčuha, conductor

Behzod Abduraimov, piano

Ortiz: Kauyumari

Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 2

Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances

Valčuha Conducts Ravel’s La valse

November 17, 18, 19, 2023

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Juraj Valčuha, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Bartók: Dance Suite

Ravel: Piano Concerto in G major

Wolfe: Pretty (HS co-commission, U.S. Premiere)

Ravel: La valse

Andrés Returns

December 1, 2, 3, 2023

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 11, The Year 1905

Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony + Yoonshin Song

January 12, 13, 14, 2024

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Juraj Valčuha, conductor

Yoonshin Song, violin

Clyne: Color Field

Bartók: Violin Concerto No. 2

Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 “Scottish”

Takemitsu + Brahms’s Requiem

January 19, 20, 21, 2024

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Juraj Valčuha, conductor

Lauren Snouffer, soprano

Andrew Foster-Williams, baritone

Houston Symphony Chorus

Allen Hightower, director

Takemitsu: Requiem for strings

Brahms: A German Requiem

Perlman Conducts Tchaikovsky 5

February 8, 10, 11, 2024

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Itzhak Perlman, conductor and violin

Vivaldi: “Winter” from The Four Seasons

Walker: Lyric for Strings

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5

Eschenbach Conducts Bruckner 8

February 24, 25, 2024

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Christoph Eschenbach, conductor

Bruckner: Symphony No. 8

TRAGEDY AND TRIUMPH FESTIVAL

Valčuha Conducts Mahler 6

March 15, 16, 17, 2024

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Juraj Valčuha, conductor

Mahler: Symphony No. 6 “Tragic”

Mozart + Beethoven’s Eroica

March 22, 23, 24, 2024

Juraj Valčuha, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

Mazzoli: These Worlds In Us

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25, K. 503

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 “Eroica”

Romeo and Juliet + Dvořák’s Cello Concerto

March 29, 30, 2024

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Xian Zhang, conductor

Brinton Averil Smith, cello

Chang: Northern Star

Dvořák: Cello Concerto

Prokofiev: Selections from Romeo and Juliet

Carmina Burana

April 19, 20, 21, 2024

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor

Houston Symphony Chorus

Allen Hightower, director

López Bellido: Houston Symphony Commission, World Premiere

Orff: Carmina Burana

Pines of Rome + Grieg’s Piano Concerto

May 2, 4, 5, 2024

Fabien Gabel, conductor

Alexandra Dariescu, piano

Shin: Kafka’s Dream

Grieg: Piano Concerto

Respighi: Fountains of Rome

Respighi: Pines of Rome

Adams’s El Niño

May 25, 26, 2024

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

David Robertson, conductor

Susanna Phillips, soprano

Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano

Davóne Tines, baritone

Daniel Bubeck, Brian Cummings, Nathan Medley, countertenors

Houston Symphony Chorus

Allen Hightower, director

Mark Grey, sound engineer

Adams: El Niño

STRAUSS FESTIVAL

An Alpine Symphony

June 1, 2, 2024

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Juraj Valčuha, conductor

Rachel Willis Sørensen, soprano

Strauss: Symphonic Interlude: Träumerei am Kamin from Intermezzo Strauss: Four Last Songs Strauss: An Alpine Symphony

Salomé In Concert

June 7, 9, 2024

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Juraj Valčuha, conductor

Jennifer Holloway, soprano (Salomé)

John Daszak, tenor (Herodes)

Linda Watson, mezzo-soprano (Herodias)

Mark S. Doss, baritone (Jochanaan)

Strauss: Salomé

2023–24 BANK OF AMERICA POPS

Blockbuster Broadway with Norm Lewis

September 22, 23, 2023

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Steven Reineke, conductor

Norm Lewis, vocalist

GO NOW! A Tribute to The Moody Blues

October 27, 28, 29, 2023

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Michael Krajewski, conductor

Mick Wilson, vocalist

Gordy Marshall, drums

Nick Kendall, guitar and vocalist

Patrick Duffin, bass and vocalist

“I Will Survive”—Diva Legends

November 24, 25, 26, 2023

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Lucas Waldin, conductor

LaKisha Jones, vocalist

Nova Payton, vocalist

Very Merry POPS

December 20, 21, 22, 23, 2023

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Lucas Waldin, conductor

Mandy Gonzalez, vocalist

Houston Symphony Chorus

Allen Hightower, director

Swingin’ Sinatra: A New Years Celebration

January 5, 6, 7, 2024

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Steven Reineke, conductor

Tony DeSare, pianist and vocalist

Jazz, Love & Gershwin: A Century of Rhapsody in Blue

February 2, 3, 4, 2024

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Steven Reineke, conductor

Marcus Roberts, piano

Jason Marsalis, drums

Martin Jaffe, bass

Catherine Russell, vocalist

At Last! A Tribute to Etta James

March 1, 2, 3, 2024

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Steven Reineke, conductor

Crystal Monee Hall, vocalist

21st Century Broadway

April 5, 6, 7, 2024

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Steven Reineke, conductor

The Music of Star Wars

May 17, 18, 19, 2024

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Steven Reineke, conductor

2023–24 PNC BANK FAMILY SERIES

Halloween Spooktacular for Kids

October 28, 2023 10 & 11:30 a.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Holly Jolly Holiday

December 23, 2023 10 & 11:30 a.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Get Up and Dance!

February 3, 2024 10 & 11:30 a.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

I’m A Superhero!

April 6, 2024 10 & 11:30 a.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

2023–24 SPECIALS

Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone In Concert

July 14, 15, 2023

Hobby Center for the Performing Arts Serafim Hall

Star Wars: A New Hope—In Concert

July 28, 29, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Hobby Center for the Performing Arts Serafim Hall

Lang Lang

October 6, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Juraj Valčuha, conductor

Lang Lang, piano

Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2

Berlioz: Symphonie fantastíque

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

December 9, 10, 2023

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker

December 12, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

The Jazz Houston Orchestra

Vincent Gardner, artistic director

Tchaikovsky/Ellington: Selections from The Nutcracker

Händel’s Messiah

December 15, 16, 17, 2023

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Jeannette Sorrell, conductor

Amanda Forsythe, soprano

Ed Lyon, tenor

Kevin Deas, bass-baritone

Houston Symphony Chorus

Allen Hightower, director

Víkingur Ólafsson Plays Bach

January 28, 2024 2:30 p.m.

Hobby Center for the Performing Arts Zilkha Hall

Vkingur Ólaffson, piano

J.S. Bach: Goldberg Variations

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets In Concert

May 10, 11, 2024

Hobby Center for the Performing Arts Serafim Hall

Itzhak Perlman: In the Fiddler’s House

May 12, 2024 7:30 p.m.

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Itzhak Perlman, violin

Hankus Netsky, conductor, saxophone, and piano

Andy Statman, clarinet and mandolin

Members of the Brave Old World Klezmer Conservatory Band

About Juraj Valčuha

Conductor Juraj Valčuha is recognized for his effortless expressiveness and depth of musicianship. With sharp baton technique and natural stage presence, the impressive ease of his interpretations translates even the most complex scores into immersive experiences. His profound understanding of composer and score, taste, and naturally elegant style make him one of the most sought-after conductors of his generation.

Beginning in September 2022, Valčuha assumes the post of Houston Symphony Music Director. Since 2016 he has been Music Director of the Teatro di San Carlo, Naples and First Guest Conductor of the Konzerthausorchester Berlin. He was Chief Conductor of the Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI from 2009 to 2016.

The 2005–06 season marked the start of his international career with exciting concerts on the podium of the Orchestre National de France followed by remarkable debuts in the U.K. with the Philharmonia London, in Germany with the Munich Philharmonic, and in the United States with the Pittsburgh Symphony. His Italian debut took place at Teatro Comunale in Bologna with a sensational production of La Bohème.

He has since led the Berlin Philharmonic, Dresden Staatskapelle, Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, hr Frankfurt Radio Orchestra, Munich Philharmonic, the NDR Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, the Vienna Symphony, Czech Philharmonic, Swedish Radio Symphony, Orchestre de Paris, Orchestre National de France, BBC Symphony, Philharmonia London, Amsterdam Royal Concertgebouw, Rotterdam Philharmonic, Maggio Musicale in Florence, Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome, Milan’s Filarmonica della Scala, Montréal Symphony, and NHK and Yomiuri orchestras in Tokyo. His active career in the U.S. has taken him to the orchestras of Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Utah. He enjoys regular collaborations with orchestras in Houston, Minnesota, New York, Pittsburgh, and San Francisco.

International touring with the Orchestra Sinfonica della RAI took them to the Musikverein in Vienna and the Philharmonie in Berlin, as well as Cologne, Düsseldorf, Zurich, Basel, and Munich, and to the Enesco Festival in Bucharest, and to Abu Dhabi Classics. He has also toured with the Konzerthausorchester Berlin to Riga, Vilnius, and Tallinn to mark the 100th anniversary of the Baltic nations.

Valčuha champions the compositions of living composers and aims to program contemporary pieces in most of his concerts. He has conducted world premieres including Christopher Rouses’s Supplica with the Pittsburgh Symphony and Steven Mackey’s violin concerto with Leila Josefowicz and the BBC Symphony in Manchester. In 2005 he conducted, in the presence of the composer, Steve Reich´s Four Sections at the Melos-Ethos Festival in Bratislava. Other composers he has supported and continues to follow with interest are Bryce Dessner, Andrew Norman, Luca Francesconi, James MacMillan, and Steven Stucky, among others.

On the opera stage, he has conducted Madama Butterfly, Elisir d‘amore, and Marriage of Figaro at the Bayerische Staatsoper Munich; Faust and The Love for Three Oranges in Florence; Jenufa, Peter Grimes, and Salome in Bologna; La Bohème in Venice; and Elektra, Carmen, Bluebeard’s Castle, Die Walküre, The Girl of the Golden West, Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, Katja Kabanova, and Pique Dame in Napoli.In January 2020, he conducted an opera production of Tristan and Isolde at Teatro Comunale in Bologna, at the end of which the complete lockdown was introduced in most European countries. However, he was privileged during the pandemic year to conduct many livestreamed performances with Teatro San Carlo (Tosca with Anna Netrebko and Cavalleria Rusticana with Elina Garanca and Jonas Kaufmann), RAI Orchestra in Turin, Orchestre National de France, Konzerthaus Berlin, and NDR Orchestra Hamburg. In the U.S. he was one of the few conductors to travel from Europe and make music with the Dallas, Houston, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh orchestras.

Juraj Valčuha was awarded the Premio Abbiati 2018 from Italian Music critics in the category Best Conductor.

Born in Bratislava, Slovakia, he studied composition and conducting in his birthplace, then at the Conservatory in St Petersburg (with Ilya Musin), and, finally, at the Conservatoire Supérieur de la Musique in Paris.

About the Houston Symphony

Under Music Director Juraj Vačuha, the Houston Symphony continues its second century as one of America’s leading orchestras with a full complement of concert, community, education, touring, and recording activities. One of the oldest performing arts organizations in Texas, the Symphony held its inaugural performance at The Majestic Theater in downtown Houston on June 21, 1913. Today, with an operating budget of $37.8 million, the full-time ensemble of professional musicians presents more than 130 concerts annually, making it the largest performing arts organization in Houston. Traditionally, musicians of the orchestra and the Symphony’s two Community-Embedded Musicians also offer over 1,000 community-based performances each year at various schools, community centers, hospitals, and churches reaching more than 200,000 people in Greater Houston annually.

After suspending concert activities in March 2020, the Symphony successfully completed a full 2020–21 season with in-person audiences and weekly livestreams of each performance, making it one of the only orchestras in the world to do so, while the Symphony’s Education and Community Engagement team continued to fulfill its mission through creative and virtual means throughout the COVID pandemic. The Houston Symphony remains committed to livestreaming all of its 2023–24 season to a broad audience in over forty-five countries and all fifty states, one of few American orchestras dedicated to transmitting live performances to a size-able audience outside its home city through this technology.

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Symphony has recorded under various prestigious labels, including Koch International Classics, Naxos, RCA Red Seal, Telarc, Virgin Classics, and, most recently, Dutch recording label Pentatone. In 2017, the Houston Symphony was awarded an ECHO Klassik award for the live recording of Alban Berg’s Wozzeck under the direction of former Music Director Hans Graf. The orchestra earned its first Grammy nomination and Grammy Award at the 60th annual ceremony for the same recording in the Best Opera Recording category. The Symphony’s most recent recordings include a Pentatone release in January 2022 of its world premiere performances of Jimmy López Bellido’s Aurora and Ad Astra, and a Naxos release in July 2023 of its world premiere performance of Jennifer Higdon’s Duo Duel.

