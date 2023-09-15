Harris County Public Health Releases Inaugural Health Disparities Annual Report

Report Addresses Inequities in Access to Health Services and Plan to Improve Community Health

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) released its inaugural Health Disparities Annual Report, a comprehensive assessment of health services provided by HCPH from 2018 to 2023, broken down by race and ethnicity.

The report aims to inform the community about the services offered by HCPH and to identify and address disparities in access to these services, ultimately improving health outcomes for all Harris County residents.

The Health Disparities Annual Report aims to promote equity in access to health services and programs. Health equity is defined as a state in which everyone has a fair and just opportunity to attain their highest level of health.

By analyzing data over a five-year period, the report highlights efforts by HCPH to bridge the gap in health disparities among different communities within Harris County. These efforts align with the Harris County Leading Causes of Death Report published in 2021 and the Community Health Status Assessment 2022 Report for Precincts 1, 2, 3, and 4.

“Our commitment to addressing health disparities is unwavering,” stated HCPH Executive Director Barbie Robinson. “This report is a crucial step toward ensuring that all residents of Harris County, regardless of their background, have equal access to essential health services. We have meticulously reviewed the determinants of health in each precinct, assessing the impact of our interventions and programs on reducing the leading causes of death and improving the overall health of our communities.”

The report examines disparities, or gaps, in disease burden, injury, violence, or access to optimal health. These gaps disproportionately affect individuals and communities that have historically faced barriers to health due to various factors, including race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, gender, and more. HCPH aims to dismantle these barriers and create a more inclusive and healthier Harris County by analyzing data through an equity lens.

To view the Health Disparities Annual Report, visit hcphtx.org.