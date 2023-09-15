Harmony Public Schools Teacher Among the Top Jiu-Jitsu Fighters in the World

[SUGAR LAND] – With the popularity of Netflix’s Cobra Kai, martial arts have been thrust back into the limelight. Young minds are not only learning defense moves, but they are also mastering discipline, self-control, and confidence. Students at Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land have their very own Mr. Miyagi with Carlos Lazo.

Lazo ranked #1 in the International Brazilian Jiujitsu Federation for Medium Heavy Weight Division in the Master 3 age category at Brown Belt. He is passing this wisdom to students at Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land. Lazo, a former Marine, coaches around 30 students in a special Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu afterschool club. Students learn discipline, confidence and they get in shape.

Carlos Lazo is kicking butt in the classroom as a Social Studies teacher and in his after-school club. Come see him in action. Lazo is available for interviews.

