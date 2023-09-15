BROADWAY’S DANNY ROTHMAN JOINS THE CAST OF SWEENEY TODD AT TUTS!

HOUSTON – Today Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) announced a change to the cast of its upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece Sweeney Todd!

The role of “Sweeney Todd” will now be played by Danny Rothman who was most recently a member of the revival cast of Sweeney Todd currently running on Broadway.

Kevin McAllister who was previously announced in the role of “Sweeney Todd,” is dealing with a minor medical matter and is therefore unable to be a part of the new production at TUTS.

“Our hearts are with Kevin during this time and look forward to future opportunities to work together,” said TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges, who is also directing the production. “We’re excited to welcome Danny to Houston and for our audiences to see him lead this incredibly talented cast.”

As previously announced the Sweeney Todd cast is Sally Wilfert as “Mrs. Lovett,” Sam Gravitte as “Anthony Hope,” Leslie Jackson as “Johanna,” August Emerson as “Tobias Ragg,” Brian Mathis as “Judge Turpin,” Mark Ivy as “Beadle Bamford,” Courtney Markowitz as “Beggar Woman,” Benjamin Robert Lurye as “Adolfo Pirelli”, and Alec Michael Ryan as “Jonas Fogg”.

Joining them in the ensemble are: John Ryan Del Bosque, Sophia Clarke, Jana Ellsworth, Gemini Quintos, Cody Ryan Arthur, Joseph Rawley, Piero Regis, Lisa Borik Vickers, Miles Marmolejo, Cassandra Zepeda, LaBraska Washington and Teresa Zimmermann.

The production also features a Teen Ensemble made up of students from TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre: Aisha Choquette, Camden Baker, Jordan Grice, Julian Lammey, Kaavya Rajarathnam, Laiza Rivera, Lila Johnson, Madison Weaston, Sydney Meek, Riley Neal, Chloe Petterson, and Taylor Mattingly.

Joining Knechtges on the production is Musical Director, Stephen W. Jones; Projection Designer, Mike Tutaj; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady; Lighting Designer, Jason Lyons; Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Hair & Makeup Designer, Kelley Jordan; Assistant Director, Monica Josette, and Production Stage Manager, Caskey Hunsader. Casting for Sweeney Todd is provided by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and TUTS Artistic Line Producer, Laura Peete.

Winner of 8 Tony Awards! Stephen Sondheim’s musical masterpiece is theatrical excellence. Set in the dark corners of 19th century England, this is the extraordinary, inventive tale of a vengeful barber whose love for a lost daughter has pushed him close to the edge, and an all too eager pie shop owner, who will do anything for a price. A bold, chilling and vibrant theatrical treat for you from Theatre Under The Stars. Sweeney Todd runs October 17 – 29 at Theatre Under The Stars. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

Theatre Under The Stars is grateful to our season sponsors Hampton/Homewood Suites and ABC13. Theatre Under The Stars is funded in part by The Brown Foundation, The Wortham Foundation, and the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance.