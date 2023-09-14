Trusted Table, an Interactive Conversation

The Fort Bend Chamber is hosting a quarterly business-related interactive conversation. Join us as we dive into what it looks like to reshape a workforce considering evolving workplace trends, innovation programs, a renewed focus on culture, and generational and social shifts. In addition, our thought-leaders will elaborate on implementing strategies to prepare for how work will be accomplished over the next decade.

Bryant Black, Regional Workforce Development Director with Greater Houston Partnership and Norma Yeverino, Director of Human Resources with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital will lead the conversation. This event will take place at the Fort Bend Chamber office on Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 8:00 – 9:30 AM and will be moderated by Mike Dobert, commUNITY Chairman with HR in Alignment, LLC.

This is a complimentary event for Fort Bend Chamber members and individuals can RSVP online at www.fortbendchamber.com or contact Jamie Loasby at 281.566.2163 or jamie@fortbendcc.org.

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce (FBCC) is committed to educating, leading, and influencing our organizations in creating inclusive workforce cultures that enhance their competitive advantage. The FBCC understands the unique differences we represent within our community fosters innovation and creativity in our organizations, thereby increasing performance. We do this by learning, engaging, and promoting a sense of belonging to strengthen the Chamber, our members, and the community.