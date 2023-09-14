Katy ISD Students Shine at  2023 Lone Star Leadership Academy Camps 

KATY, TX [September 13, 2023] – Ten Katy ISD students were among 840 outstanding 4th through 8th graders from across Texas who recently had the opportunity to hone their leadership skills at the 2023 Lone Star Leadership Academy camps. During the camps, which took place in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Galveston, students completed problem solving and decision-making simulations, exercises in creativity, and practiced presentation skills.

Throughout the weeklong camps, these distinguished students developed leadership skills while also learning about the great state of Texas. “It’s always wonderful to see students taking on a leadership role and making it a priority to learn about the rich history of the State of Texas,” said Dr. Christine Caskey, Chief Academic Officer at Katy ISD. “In addition to visiting the Alamo, Natural Bridge Caverns and other iconic sights these students also visited the State Capitol where they met with elected officials to learn about teamwork,” Caskey added.

The following students represented Katy ISD during the academy camps:

Student School Academy Camp Emery Bradley Bryant Elementary Austin/San Antonio Camp Jayden Adetoro Haskett Junior High Houston/Galveston Camp Sydney Rogers Katy Junior High Houston/Galveston Camp Samantha Richter Memorial Parkway Junior High Houston/Galveston Camp Lexie Troutman Memorial Parkway Junior High Houston/Galveston Camp Katherine Marinho Seven Lakes Junior High Houston/Galveston Camp Iyanna Padilla Tays Junior High Dallas/Fort Worth Camp Victor Gheorghisor WoodCreek Junior High Houston/Galveston Camp Kristopher Hodgin Jordan High School Austin/San Antonio Camp Kaila Pierson Seven Lakes High School Austin/San Antonio Camp

Students participating in the camps also visited and learned about notable and historically significant Texas Sites. Venues included the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, Perot Museum, the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza in Dallas-Forth Worth, the Texas Capital, the Supreme Court of Texas, bat watching on the Lone Star Riverboat, the Alamo, NASA, the San Jacinto Battleground Monument, and other historical locations.