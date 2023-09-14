Katy ISD High Schools Ranked Among the Top 17% Nationally

Eight Katy ISD high schools are among the best in the United States, according to the U.S. News & World Report. The U.S. News rankings include data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The following schools include:

School Texas Ranking National Ranking Cinco Ranch High School 119 967 (Top 3.9%) Katy High School 202 1,963 (Top 7.8%) Mayde Creek High School 297 3,192 (Top 12.7%) Morton Ranch High School 385 4,378 (Top 17.5%) Paetow High School 289 3,143 (Top 12.5%) Seven Lakes High School 46 356 (Top 1.4%) Taylor High School 147 1,272 (Top 5.1%) Tompkins High School 73 532 (Top 2.2%)

“Our dedicated teachers and staff are committed to delivering state of the art educational experiences to all of our Katy ISD students,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools. “The collective work and support of our entire school community has allowed us to stand firm in our promise to provide academic excellence,” he added.

This year’s rankings showcase the schools whose students demonstrate outstanding outcomes, surpassing the anticipated benchmarks, including college readiness, state assessment profiency and performance and achieving high graduation rates. The highest-ranked public schools in the 2023-2024 Best High Schools national rankings are those whose students achieved exceptional scores on state assessments for math, reading and science. The data assessed by U.S. News Report is based on high schools that had a 12th grade enrollment of 15 students or greater during the 2020-2021 school year.