It’s Fall, Y’all! for Katy Area Community Band

The Lone Star Symphonic Band begins its 31st Concert Season this October. All performances will take place at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449. The concert performances will begin at 4:00 pm. Season tickets are available for purchase at ( https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?subscription=lssb ). Season tickets are $32 each and include all five performances for this year’s Concert Season. Tickets to individual concerts are available at the cost of $7 each.

The first concert of the season will be on October 8th, 2023. The title of the concert is “It’s Fall, Y’all!” The Band continues to provide great programming for your listening enjoyment. As you think of the seasons, one of the most enjoyable in Texas is autumn. This concert is sure to bring to mind the experiences one may encounter enjoying this time of the year, in this great state! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=189776 .

Other performances this season will occur on December 10th, February 25th, May 5th, and June 30th.