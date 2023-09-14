In Houston, Cornyn to Join Local Leaders to Raise Awareness of Fentanyl Crisis

Will Announce New Legislation to Prevent Deadly Overdoses

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) will participate in a roundtable discussion tomorrow in Houston at Texas Children’s Hospital to raise awareness about the deadly fentanyl crisis and mark National Recovery Month (September) with local health care professionals, law enforcement, a parent who lost a child to fentanyl poisoning, and a young woman in recovery.

Sen. Cornyn will discuss his Fentanyl Safe Testing and Overdose Prevention (STOP) Act, which would help prevent deaths from fentanyl poisoning by increasing access to fentanyl test strips, and his newly introduced Halting the Epidemic of Addiction and Loss (HEAL) Act, which would help prevent opioid overdoses by increasing access to reversal medicines.

During the roundtable, Sen. Cornyn will hear from those who have experienced the devastating impact of fentanyl overdoses firsthand. Participants include a mother who lost her college freshman daughter, Kate Fowler, to fentanyl poisoning last December, as well as a mother and daughter who have battled the daughter’s opioid addiction. Medical professionals, law enforcement, and community leaders will also address efforts to raise awareness in local schools, the Houston Emergency Opioid Engagement System (HEROES) program, and strategies to help end this crisis.

Following the roundtable, the Senator will hold a press conference.

WHO: U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)

Dr. Lara Shekerdemian, Pediatrician-in-Chief, Texas Children’s Hospital

Mike McDaniel, Director, Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area

Mary Beck, CEO, Council on Recovery

Dr. James Langabeer, Director, Houston Emergency Opioid Engagement System (HEROES)

Payal Patani, Coalition Coordinator, Fort Bend Regional Council on Substance Abuse

Colleen Fitzpatrick & Chelsea Chanslor, Mother & daughter affected by fentanyl

Nancy Fowler, Mother of Kate Fowler

Ciera Fontenot, Best friend of Kate Fowler

WHEN: Friday, September 15, 2023

9:45am CT – Roundtable begins

10:45am CT – Press conference

WHERE: Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women – 4th Floor

6651 Main St.

Houston, TX 77030

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.