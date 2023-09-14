Harris County Transit Joins Houston METRO Ticketing App

Harris County, TX – Starting September 14th, local residents will be able to buy tickets for Harris County Transit and Fort Bend Transit on Houston METRO Mobile Q Ticketing App. With this exciting development, all three transit provider services can be purchased in one convenient place.

Harris County Transit serves the unincorporated area outside of Houston METRO’s boundaries, including Baytown, La Porte, Crosby, and Northeast Harris County. All routes can be found on the agency’s website at https://transit.harriscountytx.gov/. Fort Bend Transit provides transportation within neighboring Fort Bend County as well as commuter services to the Texas Medical Center, Greenway Plaza, and the Galleria. A detailed list of Fort Bend’s services can be found at https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/government/departments/public-transportation.

The Q Mobile Ticketing App is available to download on iOS and Android platforms. Accepted payment methods include credit card, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and PayPal.

About Harris County Community Services Department Harris County’s Community Services Department (HCCSD) mission is to invest in people and place, driving community development and improving quality of life for individuals and families in broader Harris County. HCCSD is accomplishing this mission through our investment in affordable housing, accessible transportation, and other critical social services for our most vulnerable communities.

For more information on HCCSD programs and services, please visit csd.harriscountytx.gov.