Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.1 billion in local sales tax allocations for September, 3.4 percent more than in September 2022.
These allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Sept. 2023)
|Recipient
|Sept. 2023
Allocations
|Change from
Sept. 2022
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$687.6M
|↑3.3%
|↑5.4%
|Transit Systems
|$225.4M
|↑0.9%
|↑5.9%
|Counties
|$65.7M
|↑5.4%
|↑11.0%
|Special Purpose Districts
|$102.8M
|↑8.7%
|↑12.3%
|Total
|$1.1B
|↑3.4%
|↑6.4%
For details on September sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.