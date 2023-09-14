2nd Annual Houston Veterans Business, Career / Employment & Resource  EXPO Returns to the George R. Brown Convention Center

Highlighting the Spirit of Veteran Entrepreneurship & Business Innovation

Open to the public (no cost to attend) — The Houston Regional Veterans Chamber of Commerce proudly announces the return of the highly anticipated 2nd Annual Houston Veterans Business, Career / Employment & Resource EXPO to be held at the iconic George R. Brown Convention Center. With an expanded roster of exhibitors (total 200) of veteran-owned businesses (110) , veteran friendly employers (50) & veteran resources (30) and an impressive lineup of key speakers, this year’s event promises to be an exceptional showcase of entrepreneurship, innovation, and community engagement.

“There’s a unique blend of discipline, adaptability, and vision that veterans bring to the business world and that are doing some amazing work,” says Dave Weaver, founder of the Houston Regional Veterans Chamber of Commerce. “This event not only showcases their achievements but also fosters an environment of support and growth as well as a massive effort of awareness of Veteran Owned Businesses in our community.”

Video Promo: https://youtu.be/1VXZjZdNHdM (0:37 sec.)

Set to take place on 9/22 & 9/23, the Houston Veterans Business, Career / Employment & Resource EXPO serves as a premier platform for veteran business owners & entrepreneurs from various industries to display their products, services, and innovations.

Last year, the inaugural event saw a turnout of over 1,000 attendees. This year, the EXPO is expecting an even larger turnout, with a rich tapestry of exhibitors ranging from tech startups to artisanal craft-makers, all founded and led by veterans along with the veteran friendly employers creating meaningful career opportunities & hiring event.

Several highlights planned for the EXPO include:

Business Relationship Building Sessions to include Cup of JoeY (23 Sept): Opportunities for attendees to connect with potential investors, clients, and partners.

Workshops: Tailored to address the unique challenges and opportunities faced by veteran owners & entrepreneurs. Topics include scaling your business, accessing capital, and leveraging veteran-specific resources.

Key Speakers: Esteemed industry leaders and successful veteran entrepreneurs will share their insights and stories of resilience and triumph.

Local businesses are encouraged to support the EXPO, with several sponsorship opportunities available, offering a prime chance to demonstrate commitment to the Houston Regions Veteran Community.