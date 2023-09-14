10th Annual Mission of Love Gala Honored Cathy and Mark Hotze

The 10th annual Mission of Love Gala, benefiting Catholic Charities’ Mamie George Community Center (MGCC), set sail September 7 with a jaunty nautical theme: the “Faith, Hope and Love Boat.” The event honored Cathy and Mark Hotze, a couple with a long history of compassionate, inspired leadership in Fort Bend County and surrounding communities.

“As people of faith, the Hotzes have had tremendous impact throughout the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and specifically in Fort Bend,” said Gladys Brumfield-James, MGCC director. “We are celebrating their tremendous commitment to improve quality of life for people in need by providing hands-on, compassionate help at every level.”

The Hotzes were recognized for their service through the Order of Malta, St. Laurence Catholic Church, St. Thomas High School, the Equestrian Order of the Sepulchre and much more. As just one example of their hands-on service, the couple can be found routinely at the Mamie George Community Center, braving heat or rain while leading volunteers during massive drive-through distributions that provide millions of pounds of nutritious food to low income Fort Bend county families.

Mamie George Community Center is the hub for Catholic Charities services in Fort Bend. “We’re located in one of the poorest areas of Fort Bend County, so we see poverty every day,” said Brumfield-James. The center provides nutritious meals, gatherings and classes to keep seniors engaged and active. In addition, people of all ages receive vital services: a food pantry, financial and material assistance, and help for women veterans.

With the help of a devoted corps of volunteers, Mamie George serves anyone in need in Fort Bend County with drive-through food distribution and a food pantry that offers in-person “shopping” for food items – by appointment. In the last year, nearly two million pounds of food were provided to Fort Bend residents who struggle with poverty.

Mission of Love co-chairs were Heather Reichert, owner of Branded with Joy, and Ammie Blahuta, director of special programs at The George Foundation. Both are members of the MGCC advisory board.