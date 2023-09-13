King Ranch®, Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Brookside Equipment, Expanding Partnership with John Deere

HOUSTON, September 13, 2023 – Today, King Ranch® Ag & Turf, a division of King Ranch, Inc. providing John Deere agricultural, commercial, and lawn and garden products throughout Texas, announces the strategic acquisition of Brookside Equipment, a John Deere dealership group with nine stores throughout the Houston area. Brookside Equipment first opened its doors in 1974 and has built a reputation as a leading provider of the John Deere product line in the Texas Gulf Coast Region.

“This investment aligns with our vision to grow our leadership and geographic presence throughout Texas and furthers our commitment to provide industry-leading equipment and great service for our agricultural, commercial, and residential customers,” says Lance Hancock, Vice President of King Ranch Ag & Turf.

King Ranch Ag & Turf currently owns three John Deere dealerships, with two additional locations under construction in Huntsville and Livingston. With the acquisition of Brookside Equipment, King Ranch Ag & Turf will grow to a total of 14 stores. King Ranch also plans to expand offerings at select dealerships with the addition of turfgrass sales.

“Our team is very excited about this next phase of growth as we continue to expand through the Gulf Coast Region and beyond,” notes Hancock. “We are committed to providing the best customer service and products to the communities we serve. It is important to our team that we continue building on the King Ranch and Brookside Equipment’s legacy and loyal customer bases.”

Brookside Equipment had more than 150 employees across its locations in Houston, League City, Angleton, Hockley, Spring, Katy, and Conroe that are all now part of the King Ranch team. With the acquisition, employment opportunities will continue to grow to support the sales and servicing of all John Deere products, including lawn and garden equipment, mowing equipment, compact utility tractors and equipment, mid-size farm and ranch tractors, row crop tractors, and more.

About King Ranch Ag & Turf

Founded in 1913 as Robstown Hardware Company, King Ranch Ag & Turf has served South Texas for more than a century. Today, King Ranch Ag & Turf has expanded to 14 locations across the Texas Gulf Coast Region. It offers sales, service, and parts for a full line of John Deere products. King Ranch Ag & Turf is an operation of King Ranch, Inc., a privately held agricultural production and resource management company established in 1853. To learn more about King Ranch Ag & Turf, visit https://www.kingranchagturf.com/.

About King Ranch, Inc.

King Ranch, Inc., is a privately held agribusiness, real estate and natural resource management company established in 1853 with operations in Texas, Florida and California. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and owner of the historic 825,000-acre King Ranch, its operations include various farming activities, livestock production, turfgrass production, as well as ownership of King Ranch Ag & Turf, the firm’s John Deere dealership. The Company also operates the famous King Ranch Saddle Shop and is extremely proud of its 22-year partnership with Ford Motor Co. To learn more about King Ranch, Inc., visit https://king-ranch.com/.