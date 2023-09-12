November 7th General Election

Dear Katy ISD community,

The deadline to register to vote in the November 7 joint general and special elections is Tuesday, October 10. Our Katy ISD community has always supported a culture of voting, and registering to vote is the first step in that important civic duty.

Detailed information on how to register to vote can be found on the Vote Texas website. If you aren’t sure if you are already registered, you are encouraged to visit the Am I Registered? webpage on the Texas Secretary of State website.

Early voting begins October 23 and continues through November 3. Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

There are many important issues, constitutional amendments, and propositions on the ballot, including the Katy ISD Bond 2023 election.

#KatyISDvotes!