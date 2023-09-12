Can You Change Your Car Accident Lawyer?

You were in a car accident, and you have begun your insurance claim with the help of an attorney. However, you do not feel you have made the right choice about your attorney. You think your lawyer is not the right fit for your case or is simply not handling it correctly and wish to switch to another one. You may question whether that is even possible.

The short answer to your question is yes, you can. Knowing the right time and procedure to switch to a Personal injury attorney in Atlanta can save you from wasting your money, time, and effort. Remember that you have the right to fire your lawyer anytime during the claim without consequences.

Why do people change lawyers?

After hiring a car accident attorney to fight your case, it is not uncommon to feel anxious and unsettled. With so many things to deal with all at the same time, from injuries to damages to gathering evidence, it is easy to feel overwhelmed. You may feel like nothing is helping your case no matter what you or your attorney do.

Before you change your attorney, it is important to pinpoint what is making you frustrated about them. For example, are they not giving your case enough time it needs, or are they not consistent with their communication? Some clients feel a personality clash with their attorney. This is why it is recommended to meet with your attorney and determine whether they are the right fit for you.

Switching an attorney in the middle of a case can complicate things, so it is always recommended to discuss your concerns with your attorney first. If they do not address your problems, you may consider change.

What is the process to switch attorneys in a personal injury case?

The process of changing lawyers is not complicated, especially if you have not filed a court case yet. You first need to fire your current attorney through a signed writing. You do not need an attorney or expertise to draft the termination letter. You can write a simple paragraph or even a single line saying that you do not wish to continue to render the services of the attorney.

One mistake to avoid is not hiring a lawyer before firing the existing one. While you fire your lawyer, you do not want to miss any deadlines or let evidence slip from your hands. Make sure to collect your case file from your previous lawyer and hand it over to the new one.

If you were in a car accident, seek help from an attorney today.