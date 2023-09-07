Members Choice Credit Union Celebrates Community Heroes at Upcoming Katy Area Safety Fest 

Demonstrating its commitment to helping our community heroes – military members and veterans, police officers, firefighters, emergency management system personnel, teachers, and healthcare professionals – Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU) will be present at the 2023 Katy Area Safety Fest.

The credit union will share information about its Helping Heroes Saving Program, which offers special rates and discounts for those in heroic professions. Attendees who stop by the MCCU booth can win various prizes, including the chance to grab some extra cash in MCCU’s money machine.

Its presence at the Katy Area Safety Fest is just one of the ways MCCU thanks and honors our local heroes for everything they do daily to serve our communities.

The Katy Area Safety Fest (KASF) is a free, family-friendly festival featuring personnel, equipment, and activities from emergency response agencies serving the Greater Katy community. KASF aims to connect community members to the men and women who serve in these agencies and provide education and resources to encourage safety preparedness.

WHO:

MCCU team members

Community Heroes

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 16

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE:

Katy Mills Mall

5000 Katy Mills Circle

Katy, Texas 77494