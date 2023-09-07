Latin and Hispanic heritage food festivals around the world

International food festivals are a fantastic experience for foodies to explore new tastes and cuisines – and one of the most popular of all has to be those that celebrate Latin America. So, let’s take a look at some of the best Hispanic heritage food festivals around the world, including TX.

The Tacover, London, UK

It’s no surprise, then, that the UK has its fair share of Latin food festivals too, with several pop ups across the country providing traditional fare and contemporary twists for British foodies. Perhaps the most popular of all is The Tacover – the UK’s biggest taco festival. 2023 marks both the first and the second iteration of this groundbreaking food festival, hosted by Signature Brew in London. As you might have guessed, all the vendors provide a wide variety of different tacos to tickle your tastebuds – boasting vegan, Halal, and gluten-free options, too – with a selection of Mexican sparkling beverages to top it off.

Ritmo Latino Festival, Sydney, Australia

Ritmo Latino Festival is arguably Australia’s most popular Latin festival, hosting live music, dancing, and, of course, plenty of different foods to enjoy. This festival invites a wide range of food trucks to the courtyard of The Greenwood Hotel, all of which serve classics such as arepas, empanadas, burritos, nachos, tacos, and more, all made fresh before your eyes.

The Ritmo Latino Festival is split into two sessions, with one running between noon and 5.30pm, and the second spanning until midnight. This way, you can choose the experience that’s right for you, exploring Latin cuisine and culture at your leisure.

Sazon Latin Food Festival, Houston, TX, US

As part of the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, the Sazon Latin Food Festival returns to Houston again this year. Back by popular demand, the free event at Karbach Brewing Co. boasts over 20 Latin food vendors offering authentic culinary delights from across Central and South America, as well as a fresh Caribbean twist.

Some of the must-tries include classic empanadas, the famed cheesy plantain empanadas, artisan burgers, quesadillas, and Mexican white bean soup, washed down by fresh lime mint coolers in many fruity flavors. Remember to save room for dessert!

Hosted by Our Latin City, the food festival is around half an hour from downtown Katy along the I-10. Sazon Latin Food Festival will be in Houston on October 14th and 15th, complete with Latin music to get you up off your seat and dancing the afternoon away. And, if you miss it, don’t worry, you can catch it in Dallas on November 5th too, or when it surely makes a comeback again next year.

All that’s left to do now is sit back, relax, and enjoy fresh flavors and vibrant Latin American cuisine.