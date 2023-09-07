Houston Arboretum presents two bat-related events in one weekend – “Going Batty” on Sept. 22 and ”Bat Fest” on Sept. 23

“GOING BATTY”

WHAT: The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center presents “Going Batty,” a fun evening event geared toward adults on Friday, Sept. 22 the night before “Bat Fest,” a family friendly festival that is free and open to the public.

Did you know that bats are the pollinators of the tequila agave? At “Going Batty,” adults 21 and over can enjoy a delicious tequila popsicle from KICPOPS as they listen to bat expert DeAndra Ramsey, who will discuss the important role of bats in our ecosystem as pest control, seed dispersers, and pollinators. The group will then go on a bat hike using special detectors to listen to bat sonar over the Arboretum.

Please dress for the weather and wear walking shoes.

WHO: DeAndra Ramsey received her B.S in Biomedical Science at Texas A&M University. She has worked in the conservation community for more than 15 years. She began her career at the Houston Zoo in 2010, where she was involved in many conservation initiatives ranging from pollinator conservation to habitat restoration.

Ramsey was awarded the title of Conservation Champion for her work with the Texas Bat Monitoring project she has led at the Houston Zoo, along with facilitating the partnership between the Houston Zoo and Bat Conservation International. She also works with Buffalo Bayou Partnership to further conservation education efforts in relating to the amazing urban wildlife we have here in Houston. Ramsey joined the Hana and Arthur Ginzbarg Nature Discovery Center as Executive Director in 2021.

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 22 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Houston Arboretum, 4501 Woodway Dr., Houston, 77024

Alternate entrance: 120 West Loop North, Houston, 77024 (between Post Oak and Woodway)

COST: $40 member / $50 nonmember

Ages 21 and up

TO REGISTER: Please go to the website to register at https://houstonarboretum.org/event/going-batty/ .

“BAT FEST”

WHAT: Houston Arboretum’s “Bat Fest” is returning for a second year. Though often misunderstood, bats are a vital part of our ecosystem. Visit booths from our community partners to learn more about local bat species and current conservation efforts. There will be fun bat-themed activities and crafts for the kids, story time, food trucks, and a blood drive with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Parents are encouraged to come out with their children for this engaging and educational event in honor of our mosquito-eating, pest-controlling, pollinating, and seed-dispersing bat superheroes. Since bats do so much for us humans, they deserve an entire day of celebration.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Houston Arboretum, 4501 Woodway Dr., Houston, 77024

Alternate entrance: 120 West Loop North, Houston, 77024 (between Post Oak and Woodway)

MORE: Parking for “Bat Fest” is free from 7 am – 2 pm. Parking for “Going Batty” is free for Arboretum members, but you must enter your membership parking code in the kiosks or on the Park Mobile or Park Houston apps. Nonmembers will pay a $5.50 parking fee which directly supports the Arboretum’s mission of nature education and conservation.

For more information on “Bat Fest,” go to https://houstonarboretum.org/event/bat-fest/ .

Photo caption: The Houston Arboretum presents “Going Batty” for adults on Friday, Sept. 22 and “Bat Fest” for the entire family on Saturday, Sept. 23, both at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Houston Arboretum