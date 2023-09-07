Homeschooling Kindergarten: Fostering a Love for Reading and Early Literacy

Homeschooling kindergarten plays a major role in helping your child develop a love for reading stories, fables, poems, and rhymes and teaching early literacy.

It can be both a joyous way to spend time and an opportunity to develop multiple skills as they grow up. Since a growing child’s brain has tremendous absorbing power, such early-stage quality time spent on reading can help develop their mental faculties.

According to the Salem (USA)-based National Home Education Research Institute, there were about 3.1 million homeschooled students in grades K-12 in the United States in 2021-2022, roughly 6% of school-age children. The homeschool population had been growing at an estimated rate of 2% to 8% per annum over the past several years, but it experienced significant growth from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021.

Benefits of Homeschooling Kindergarten

If you are using the services of a homeschooling kindergarten, you are directly helping your child learn the early basics of education. It can help them acquire the following five fundamental skills:

Learning Alphabets: Your child can learn the alphabet sequentially and use each letter to form a small sentence. If alphabet blocks are provided, they will learn them quite easily.

Reading & Writing: The knowledge gained in the alphabet and their identification can easily help them read and write. Regular practice reading small words and writing them can be extremely helpful. This helps them learn things and spontaneously develop literacy at an early age. The reading habit enables them to acquire a large amount of knowledge and also boosts memory power. If your child develops a love for reading early, it will remain a lifelong habit.

Learning Numbers & Counting: This is another major benefit your child can gain through homeschooling kindergarten. A small child should have number blocks (similar to alphabet blocks). They can play with them and also recognize numbers by sight. They can easily master the skill of counting.

Developing Mathematical Ability: This is a major benefit of early homeschooling kindergarten. A child can be taught mathematical signs like plus, minus, divide, and multiply. At the same time, they can learn how to add or subtract numbers. Through play, they can be taught how to divide a given number. This can also be very helpful in teaching them multiplication tables.

Sound Identification: As an early part of learning, identifying various sounds is extremely helpful. A child will learn how a lion roars or a dog barks. The child can also learn what sort of sound is created when a car moves.

These are some practical benefits your child can gain through homeschooling in kindergarten. In this teaching method, online tutors for kindergarten students can also be tremendously helpful.

How Homeschooling Kindergarten can help early learning

There is no denying that early learning is extremely beneficial for your child’s growth.

If you take advantage of homeschooling kindergarten, your child can develop early learning skills in the following ways:

Promoting a Reading Habit: If a child is encouraged to read from an early age, it not only helps them expand their knowledge but also makes them more aware of the world than those not homeschooled. No wonder an online tutor for kindergarten can help your child boost their imaginative power and enhance their argumentative skills. This is because all children, by nature, are imaginative. They love to give free rein to their imagination while reading short stories or poems.

Identifying Your Child’s Inclinations: If you provide books on different subjects, you can easily notice which subjects your child is more interested in than others. Perhaps your child takes a keen interest in mathematics over other subjects. This can help you determine where your child should pursue their education as they grow up.

Time-Consciousness: As part of homeschooling, you can establish a timetable or routine for your child to read and play. As the child grows, you will notice that they go for reading at the pre-set time without being told. This demonstrates that the child is developing time-consciousness, which can be tremendously helpful in their later life.

Growing Inquisitiveness: Reading poems, stories, and other literature helps the child grow inquisitive. The child may ask multiple questions related to what they read. This is a positive sign, as such curiosity can go a long way in developing the child’s inner qualities in later stages.

Conclusion

As part of ideal parenting, you should consider an online kindergarten tutor for homeschooling your child. Such tutors can foster a love for reading in the child, helping them cultivate curiosity, imagination, and thoughts that can enhance their future creativity. This also helps them expand their knowledge in various areas, and as their knowledge bank grows, so do their various skills.