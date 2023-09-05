How To Interest Your Partner For Some Experimenting In Bed

Most of us have been there. At some point, particularly, if we are talking about people who’ve been in a relationship for quite some time (several years), they are yearning to try out new things when it comes to sex.

It’s not necessarily because they are tired of the “same old stuff” only, but also because they want to explore their adventurous side that may have been hidden for a while. And even when they feel ready to jazz things up, they are scared of suggesting something like this to their partner.

And that’s completely understandable, especially if your other half isn’t prone to entering uncharted territories, however, if you want to take care of your needs too, then this topic must be blasted off. If you want to know how to do it smoothly, then check out these tips below!

Turn To Various Comprehensive Sources Of Information

Fortunately, we live in a world where practically every piece of information is within your reach and this particularly refers to the online world. Therefore, it would be great if you used it to provide your partner with all the relevant info when it comes to this.

Of course, what you’ll show him or her, mostly depends on what you would like to try out. For example, if you’re interested in bondage, then it would be advisable to hunt down an extensive bondage blog that’s going to show everything there is to know as far as this is concerned. On these sorts of sites, you’ll get a chance not only to read about it but to see various pictures and videos that are related to it.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter whether you’ll be discussing this topic or not. The point is to remember that today’s world offers various sources of information that can be of huge help in these instances.

Compliments Are Always Desirable

All of us have numerous insecurities and people can be particularly touchy and sensitive when they think they are potentially doing something wrong in bed. Therefore, if you decide to bring this topic up, make sure to praise your partner too!

Otherwise, he/she is going to feel like you are doing nothing but criticizing them. So do not forget to think of all the things you enjoy while making love to your partner and of course, be sure to mention them as well.

Keep in mind that something like this is not going to make them feel bad about themselves and will even stimulate them to try new things out so they can become even better at sex and make you feel more satisfied. Trust us when we say this, complimenting your other half is a superb ego booster!

You Must Be Honest And Crystal Clear

As previously stated, this is a topic that may not always be embraced by everyone, especially individuals who are very insecure about themselves. However, this fact shouldn’t deter you from being honest when it comes to this.

In fact, if you aren’t it may negatively affect your relationship and we assume that it isn’t something that you want. Consequently, no matter how challenging you may find it to be, it’s vital to be very direct about it.

Once you spark up the conversation, then try your best to explain why you want to try this and that. Be very honest and detailed about it, because only then your partner will be able to fully understand you and potentially accept your suggestion to try out something new.

Your Bedroom Shouldn’t Have Any Room For Judgement

This segment may appear at first glance similar to the last one, but there are some differences, so stick with us. Namely, not everyone is open to change, and even if they are, they might get scared that their partner is going to judge them because of the things they want to try.

That’s exactly why it’s essential to turn your bedroom into a judgment-free area where both of you are going to be allowed to say everything that’s on your mind without worrying about the “consequences”.

And it doesn’t mean that you should discuss your desires and wishes only. On the contrary. Every topic should be welcome, including fears, boundaries, expectations, and others. You’ll see how both of you will feel a lot more comfortable then.

Complaining Can Wait

One of the most common mistakes people make when it comes to this is the fact that they wait for too long until they bring this topic up. We all know that too much waiting can cause lots of stress, frustration, and at times, even anger.

And there’s no need to remind you that in these types of situations, complaints can only make things worse, so be sure to avoid them. Even if there are things that you do not like about your partner in terms of lovemaking, postpone the criticism for another time when other topics are involved.

Baby Steps Are Crucial

Just like with anything else that’s new and that’s supposed to be incorporated, you should take things slowly, especially if you’re unsure how your partner is going to respond. Therefore, taking baby steps is the best possible idea.

For instance, if you would like to have rougher sex, then for starters, you should try gently biting your partners’ cheeks, lips, and/or ears just to see how they are going to react. On the flip side, if you would like to start employing some sex props, then be sure to begin with smaller ones, such as a pocket vibrator, cock ring, or anything that’s similar to that.

Why is this such a good idea? Namely, if you notice (during these baby steps) that your partner is actually enjoying everything that you tried out so far, it’s more likely that he/she will enjoy other “experimental” things (that are currently perceived as risky) as well. So make sure not to rush things too much in the beginning.

We completely understand every single person out there who is ready to spice things up in the bedroom, however, as you can see, you need to first take some important steps if you want your partner to be satisfied too.