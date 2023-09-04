Sen. Cruz Blasts Biden Administration Rule Essentially Barring Transportation of LNG By Rail

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today released the following statement after the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) issued a final rule suspending a Trump administration rule that would have allowed liquefied natural gas (LNG) to be shipped by rail.

“Today, the Biden administration has fired another salvo in its war on American energy by essentially prohibiting the movement of LNG by rail. America is a leader in reducing carbon emissions largely because the of the United States’ development and use of natural gas. The energy renaissance we are seeing in this country is producing enormous environmental benefits. LNG by rail would give Americans—particularly those who have limited energy choices because of geography—an affordable and environmentally-responsible option to meet their energy needs. By removing this option, the radical environmentalists in the Biden administration have delivered a further setback to American prosperity and national security. This is yet another example of why the Biden administration cannot be trusted to implement pro-domestic energy policies.”