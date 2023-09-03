U.S. News & World Report ranks Harmony School of Innovation – Katy the Best High School in Katy

U.S. News & World Report named Harmony School of Innovation – Katy the number one high school in Katy in its highly-anticipated annual rankings of U.S. public schools. HSI – Katy has a 97% graduation rate and holds a 70.6 score for College Readiness. Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land has been named the number one charter high school in Sugar Land.
In determining its top schools, U.S. News & World Report looks at a variety of factors, including college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), and college curriculum breadth (10%).
Harmony School of Innovation – Katy and Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land are part of Harmony Public Schools, a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, character education, project-based learning, and college readiness. The system has a 98 percent graduation rate for its high school seniors and a 100 percent college acceptance rate among its graduating seniors.
In total, Harmony Public Schools had an astounding 23 schools make the U.S. News & World Reports “Best High Schools” rankings for 2022, including schools in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, El Paso, Laredo, Waco, Katy, Sugar Land, Brownsville, Carrollton, Garland, Euless, and Beaumont.
Harmony Public Schools are tuition-free, open-enrollment public charter schools providing high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in PreK – Grade 12. Harmony is currently accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year.