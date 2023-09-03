U.S. News & World Report ranks Harmony School of Innovation – Katy the Best High School in Katy

U.S. News & World Report named Harmony School of Innovation – Katy the number one high school in Katy in its highly-anticipated annual rankings of U.S. public schools. HSI – Katy has a 97% graduation rate and holds a 70.6 score for College Readiness. Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land has been named the number one charter high school in Sugar Land.

In determining its top schools, U.S. News & World Report looks at a variety of factors, including college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), and college curriculum breadth (10%).

Harmony School of Innovation – Katy and Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land are part of Harmony Public Schools , a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, character education, project-based learning, and college readiness. The system has a 98 percent graduation rate for its high school seniors and a 100 percent college acceptance rate among its graduating seniors.

In total, Harmony Public Schools had an astounding 23 schools make the U.S. News & World Reports “Best High Schools” rankings for 2022, including schools in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, El Paso, Laredo, Waco, Katy, Sugar Land, Brownsville, Carrollton, Garland, Euless, and Beaumont.